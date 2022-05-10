header image

1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others
Newhall School kids
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
CARB plan

SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.

The draft 2022 Climate Change Scoping Plan is the third update to the state’s initial 2008 Scoping Plan. It identifies a technologically feasible, cost-effective and equity-focused path to achieve carbon neutrality over the next two decades while also assessing the progress the state is making towards reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

Release of the draft plan triggers a formal 45-day public comment period. During the 45-day public comment period, the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee may provide additional input on the draft plan. The Board will consider the plan in June and may then provide direction to staff, with an additional period of public comment and engagement prior to the second meeting of the Board in the fall to consider adopting a final draft of the plan.

“The draft Scoping Plan sets out an ambitious vision that advances equity and addresses the existential crisis of our generation with guidance for the concrete steps and actions needed to actually make it work,” said Air Resources Board Executive Officer Richard Corey. “When final, it will serve as the actionable plan for a more sustainable California for our children and a model for other industrialized economies around the world as they consider how to make their transition to a clean energy economy that provides health benefits and economic opportunity.”

California is the fifth largest economy on the planet and the draft plan covers every sector. The most significant aspect of the draft plan is the aggressive pace and scale it calls for to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels wherever they are currently used in California. It achieves this goal by building on and accelerating successful approaches to carbon reduction including regulations, incentives, and carbon pricing that have been in place for a decade and a half. At the center of this shift away from fossil fuels is an accelerated transition to zero-emission transportation, phasing out the use of fossil gas used to heat homes and buildings and providing communities with sustainable options for walking, biking, and public transit so that people do not have to rely on cars. Action in the transportation sector will be buttressed by an acceleration of adding more clean, affordable, and reliable renewable energy to displace fossil-fuel fired electricity generation and scaling up new options such as hydrogen and renewable gas for hard-to-electrify end uses.

This accelerated shift away from petroleum will make California more energy secure, less impacted by volatile global oil price fluctuations, and will deliver significant health benefits to all Californians, especially those in low-income communities of color that are most impacted by air pollution from truck and car traffic and freight delivery.

Achieving California’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner will also require re-envisioning forests, farmlands and rangelands to ensure that they play as robust a role as possible in reducing emissions and incorporating and storing more carbon. This focus will establish healthier forests that are more resistant to wildfires, and increased health benefits from reduced exposure to wildfire smoke. The plan also makes clear that in order to succeed in balancing remaining carbon output with carbon storage, California will need to go beyond the capacity of natural and working lands and deploy additional methods of capturing carbon dioxide that include pulling it from industrial smokestacks or drawing it out of the atmosphere itself and then safely and permanently storing it.

These efforts place a priority on ensuring that all these efforts provide benefits to frontline communities most heavily burdened by persistent pollution and who will disproportionately bear the impacts of a warming planet.

The draft 2022 Climate Change Scoping Plan was developed by the Air Resources Board in an unprecedented process of collaboration and coordination with multiple state agencies. That broad-based coordination lays the foundation for a whole of government approach to future implementation. Development of the plan also included robust public engagement including over a dozen workshops, webinars or public meetings over the past year.

In addition, the draft plan was shaped by recommendations from the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee to ensure that environmental justice and frontline communities are front and center in the state’s efforts to address the climate emergency. The EJAC held 18 meetings and there are some five dozen recommendations of the committee referenced throughout the draft plan. Ongoing collaboration with the EJAC will be essential to ensure that the final plan is as robust as possible.

The draft Scoping Plan evaluated four potential scenarios for achieving carbon neutrality, all of which will also achieve the 2030 goal of reducing GHG emissions 40% below 1990 levels. Two of those scenarios would achieve carbon neutrality by 2035; the other two by 2045. Through extensive modeling to determine future policy impacts on health and the economy Air Resources Board staff concluded that Scenario 3 provided the most economically and technologically feasible route to carbon neutrality, including providing equity-based solutions focused on affordability and job preservation. Scenario 3 aligns with all applicable statues and Executive Orders while deploying a broad portfolio of existing and emerging fossil fuel alternatives and clean technologies. It also provides a feasible timeline to develop the infrastructure and technology needed, especially the rapid build-out of renewable energy and a lower overall cost of implementation with minimal impact on the economy. It will achieve an approximately 90% reduction in petroleum usage by 2045, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050, another state target.

The draft Scoping Plan also reviews California’s existing climate programs, such as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, Cap-and-Trade and the Renewables Portfolio Standard, among others. The draft Plan explains how these programs have been changed since the last Scoping Plan in 2017 and outlines other programs and actions needed to achieve a low-carbon economy.

To view the draft Scoping Plan click here.

Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
FULL STORY...

May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
FULL STORY...

Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
FULL STORY...

LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at Risk Missing Person, Brenda Simily, a resident of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

May 7: Gifts for Guns No Questions Asked

Friday, May 6, 2022
Helping end gun violence one step at a time, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and Los Angeles County Deputies will be handing out gift cards in exchange for functioning and non-functioning firearms on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No questions will be asked.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 23: Zonta Club of SCV Presents Annual Scholarship Awards
Join the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 74,000, No New SCV COVID Deaths Reported in Two Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths and 2,044 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,000, county case totals to 2,897,513 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,624 since March of 2020. There are 252 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the Who, What, Where, When and Why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.
Cougars Compete at CCCAA SoCal Track Prelims
College of the Canyons continued its postseason push at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims hosted by Moorpark College on May 6.
May 25: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about upcoming construction activities.
Air Resources Board Releases Ambitious Plan to Slash Use of Fossil Fuels
The California Air Resources Board today released a draft plan that, when final, will guide the state’s transition to a clean energy economy, drastically reduce the use of fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner and significantly clean the state’s air especially in disadvantaged communities disproportionately burdened by persistent pollution.
May 26: Through the Lens at The MAIN Screens ‘Pescamare’
Through the Lens at The MAIN will offer a free screening of new Italian documentary, "Pescamare" on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
Canyons Softball Sees Nine Earn All-Western State Conference Honors
College of the Canyons produced nine Cougars with All-Western State Conference, East Division honorees for the 2022 season.
LASD Asks For Public’s Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at Risk Missing Person, Brenda Simily, a resident of Santa Clarita.
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
May 14: Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape Class
Even though the mega-drought is here, you can still effectively irrigate your landscape.
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputies Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will have extra deputies out on patrol May 11, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m, in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
2022 Santa Clarita Man, Woman of the Year Announced
The 2022 Santa Clarita Man and Woman of the year have been announced. 
June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer. 
May 14: CSUN Celebrates Previous, Present Grads this Commencement Season
Following two years of virtual and hybrid ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement celebrations are returning to in person at California State University, Northridge later this month.
Monday COVID Roundup: County Sees 7,000 New Cases Over Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
May 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District will meet in person on Wednesday, May 11, at 5 p.m. in Room 258 of the College of the Canyons University Center.
May 14: Relay for Life Fundraiser at Central Park
Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park.
Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.
13 Million Californians Have REAL ID Year Before Enforcement Date
The clock is ticking toward the federal REAL ID enforcement date of May 3, 2023.
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
