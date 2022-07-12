header image

1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Air Resources Board to Launch Program for Trucking Transition to e-Fleets
| Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
E Fleet

The California Air Resources Board is set to launch a new pilot program that aims to help small trucking fleets make the transition to zero-emission technologies.

The Innovative Small e-Fleet pilot will focus on privately owned and nonprofit trucking fleets with 20 or fewer trucks and less than $15 million in annual revenue. The pilot will provide $25 million to implement a range of innovative solutions to help small fleets make the transition to zero-emissions. These will include flexible financing, short-term rentals and full-service leases, such as all-inclusive truck-as-a-service options with enhanced incentives and fueling support. The pilot is within the larger Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

Small fleets and owner-operators have often faced multiple barriers to zero-emission truck adoption, such as high upfront costs, limited financing and complex planning for charging.

By dedicating this set-aside funding for small fleets, the Incentive Project can position itself to better understand the specific needs of this traditionally underserved group and support their transition to zero-emission ahead of the upcoming Advanced Clean Fleets rule.

Small fleets will work with an administrator-approved provider to request a voucher. Dealers and their financing partners, leasing and rental companies, or truck-as-a-service providers can serve as providers.

Providers and dealers who are interested in offering assistance through the new Innovative Small e-Fleet pilot to their small fleet customers are invited to attend a webinar for dealers and providers set for July 20. Register here.

Shortly after the webinar, the Provider Eligibility Application will be available online.

Interested fleets are invited to attend an informational session about this new pilot program on Aug. 2. This is in advance of the formal launch of the program at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 when the program will open for voucher requests from eligible small fleets. Register here.

The Incentive Project and the Innovative Small e-Fleets program are both part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities with greater economic and environmental challenges

For more information visit the California Air Resources Board.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
H2scan, a world leader in hydrogen sensing solutions for the energy, industrial and emerging hydrogen markets, today announced that its current Chief Operating Officer, David Meyers, was named the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 39 new deaths and 18,158 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 535 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-Roundup: L.A. Records More Than 18k New Cases Over the Weekend
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
During their July 25 workshop, SCV Water will be taking input from the public on their Sustainability Plan. 
July 25: SCV Water Invites Public for Sustainability Plan Workshop
Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin the process of transferring control of William S. Hart Park to the city of Santa Clarita.
Supervisor Proposes Transfer of Hart Park to City
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
The Los Angeles County of Public Health is informing communities they are now eligible to have COVID vaccines administered at home. 
Homebound Vaccines Available In L.A. County
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, finding Santa Clarita ranked 43 of 182 cities in being least stressed. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks Within Top 50 Least Stressed Cities
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off returns 2022 and has announced this year's beneficiary; Fix N Fido.
SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announce that San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway will experience delays for driver starting Monday.
Public Works Announces Construction Delays For Two Roads
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
First-of-its-kind Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub announced today $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants
CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in open session to discuss expansion of Eternal Valley Memorial Park and street naming recognition for the late Louis Brathwaite.
July 12: Expansion of Eternal Valley, Louis Brathwaite Street Naming on Council Agenda
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,416 new cases countywide and 221 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in L.A. County
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
The United States Department of Justice announced July 6 that it has begun phase two of the remission compensation process to provide recovery for Western Union fraud victims.
Victims of Western Union Fraud Encouraged to Seek Compensation
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released the 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results. The publication is now available for download.
SCVEDC Releases 2022 Santa Clarita Valley Business Survey Results
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some ramps and lanes will be closed on U.S. Highway 101, Ventura Freeway, at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills starting Friday night, July 8, until Saturday morning, July 9.
Road, Ramp Closure Highway 101 at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
With the arrival of an additional 6,000 JYNNEOS doses this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding the eligibility criteria for residents to receive the monkeypox vaccine.
July 11: Public Health Expanding Monkeypox Vaccination Eligibility
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
At a recent special ceremony, California state Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Donna Hill as the 21st Senate District Woman of the Year and presented her with a Senate Resolution.
Wilk Recognizes Donna Hill as Senate District 21 Woman of the Year
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
The Summer Theatre Festival hosted by Santa Clarita Shakespeare will offer a "Festival of 15 Minute Musicals" on Sunday, July 10 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
July 10: Summer Theatre Fest Presents ‘Festival of 15 Minute Musicals’
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to offer their feedback at a Community Engagement Open House for the proposed Via Princessa Park on Thursday, July 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center located at 18410 Sierra Highway.
July 14: City Requests Input for Via Princessa Park Project
