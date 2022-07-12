Air Resources Board to Launch Program for Trucking Transition to e-Fleets

The California Air Resources Board is set to launch a new pilot program that aims to help small trucking fleets make the transition to zero-emission technologies.

The Innovative Small e-Fleet pilot will focus on privately owned and nonprofit trucking fleets with 20 or fewer trucks and less than $15 million in annual revenue. The pilot will provide $25 million to implement a range of innovative solutions to help small fleets make the transition to zero-emissions. These will include flexible financing, short-term rentals and full-service leases, such as all-inclusive truck-as-a-service options with enhanced incentives and fueling support. The pilot is within the larger Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

Small fleets and owner-operators have often faced multiple barriers to zero-emission truck adoption, such as high upfront costs, limited financing and complex planning for charging.

By dedicating this set-aside funding for small fleets, the Incentive Project can position itself to better understand the specific needs of this traditionally underserved group and support their transition to zero-emission ahead of the upcoming Advanced Clean Fleets rule.

Small fleets will work with an administrator-approved provider to request a voucher. Dealers and their financing partners, leasing and rental companies, or truck-as-a-service providers can serve as providers.

Providers and dealers who are interested in offering assistance through the new Innovative Small e-Fleet pilot to their small fleet customers are invited to attend a webinar for dealers and providers set for July 20. Register here.

Shortly after the webinar, the Provider Eligibility Application will be available online.

Interested fleets are invited to attend an informational session about this new pilot program on Aug. 2. This is in advance of the formal launch of the program at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 when the program will open for voucher requests from eligible small fleets. Register here.

The Incentive Project and the Innovative Small e-Fleets program are both part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities with greater economic and environmental challenges

For more information visit the California Air Resources Board.

