ALADS Donations Benefit Clinkunbroomer Family

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, ALADS, has set up a donation page for Santa Clarita resident Los Angeles County Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s family. All proceeds go directly to the Clinkunbroomer family.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was a Santa Clarita resident and graduate of West Ranch High School. He was an eight-year veteran of the department and newly engaged, when he was shot Saturday while on duty in his patrol car in Palmdale.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Clinkunbroomer’s death.

If you would like to make a contribution please visit https://www.ALADS.org/donate.

