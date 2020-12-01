header image

1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
| Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020

Alina BokdeThe Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director. The appointment by Director Norma García-González marks the first time that two women have led the 76-year-old agency.

“I am pleased to welcome Alina Bokde as the new Chief Deputy Director for Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation,” said Norma García-González, director of L.A. County Parks. “Alina brings extensive experience in the field of parks and recreation and a strong commitment to advancing equity and developing programs and projects that support vibrant, healthy and thriving communities.”

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks and look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors, our staff, partners, and community members to advance the important work of delivering park and recreation programs and projects throughout the County,” said Bokde.

As Chief Deputy Director, Bokde is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department and will oversee deputy directors in charge of administration, planning and development, and operations. She comes to this position after four years as deputy director of the planning and development agency for L.A. County Parks.

As deputy director, Bokde oversaw the planning environmental permitting, land management and compliance, landscape architecture, capital project management and design, and water and environmental conservation initiatives for 183 park facilities and over 240 miles of trails spanning over 70,000 acres throughout Los Angeles County. Bokde worked to address park disparities as identified in the 2016 Park Needs Assessment by bringing over $40 million for new parks, playground renovations and infrastructure investment in parks. The 2016 Park Needs Assessment was an innovative and comprehensive document that identified park disparities in high and very high need communities, especially in low-income communities of color.

Bokde’s passion in the field of parks and recreation is based on her strong belief that parks are fundamental community infrastructure and essential for vibrant, healthy and thriving communities. Throughout her 23-year career, she has held a number of key leadership roles in both the public and non-profit sectors, including the Deputy Executive Officer of the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy and the Executive Director of the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust. She also serves as a Governor Appointee to the statewide Wildlife Conservation Board, which administers millions of public dollars toward the protection, conservation and restoration of wildlife habitat throughout California.

Bokde has received multiple accolades, including the Community Advocate award from L.A. Neighborhood Land Trust, La Luchadora de la Madre Tierra award from Mujeres de la Tierra, and Las Mujeres Award by From Lot to Spot for her lifelong commitment to parks and greenspace equity in our most vulnerable communities in Los Angeles. Bokde holds a Masters of Community and Regional Planning from the University of New Mexico and a Bachelor Degree in Biology from Macalester College. In her personal time, Bokde loves to travel and enjoys spending time in parks and trails with her two daughters and family.

# # # #

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases

Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions

Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks

Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K

Monday, Nov 30, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
FULL STORY...

Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday

Monday, Nov 30, 2020
A cold-weather alert will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday due to a National Weather Service wind chill forecast of temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Licensed in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction is proudly celebrating their 40th year in business.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director.
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to attain more local control of the development of accessory dwelling units through a proposed update of its development code and an ordinance.
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Bringing‌ ‌to‌ ‌life‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌conversation‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌trials‌ ‌and‌ ‌tribulations‌ ‌of‌ ‌2020,‌ the College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department‌ will present its ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments,”‌ ‌on December 4-5.
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is launching its year-end giving campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th Death at Henry Mayo; County Cases Surge Past 400K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 17 new deaths and 5,150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 38th fatality, and new Health Officer restrictions take effect.
Christy Smith Concedes to Mike Garcia in CA-25 Congressional Race
Democratic candidate Christy Smith on Monday conceded her loss in the 25th District Congressional race to incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.
Wind Chill Forecast Prompts SCV Cold Weather Alert Friday, Saturday
A cold-weather alert will be in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday due to a National Weather Service wind chill forecast of temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 1: Proposed Henry Mayo Hospital Expansion on Planning Panel Agenda
A proposed Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion is among the items on the Santa Clarita Planning Commission's agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m.
14 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 14 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, Nov. 30:
Prayer Angels Seeking Donations for Holiday Care Packages to SCV Soldiers
As the holidays approach, local nonprofit support group Prayer Angels for the Military is seeking donations and assistance in sending holiday care packages to hometown troops away from home.
SCV Restaurants Hosting Annual Toy Drive for Kids in Need
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to close again, the Marazzito family won't be stopped from holding their annual toy drive.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
