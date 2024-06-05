The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
The CIF is the governing body for all high school sports in California. There are currently 10 separate CIF Sections that govern sports under the umbrella of the California State CIF. Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley are members of the CIF Southern Section.
2024 Softball All CIF presented by the LA84 Foundation and selected by the CIF-SS softball coaches.
Girls Softball Division 2
Player of the Year – Natalia Hill, Gahr
Championship Coach – Rey Sanchez and Jason Ramirez, Gahr
Other members of the All CIF First Team
Name and school:
Taylor Nelson Aliso Niguel
McKenzy Becerra Ayala
Cambria Salmon Beaumont
Koa Puppe Bonita
Pricilla Ramirez California
Valerie Vasquez California
Sara Pinedo El Modena
Jayleen Scott Mater Dei
Jocelyn Owen Millikan
Olivia Chavez Ramona
Sarah Coccillos Rio Mesa
K’Lene Gutierrez Rosary
Ashleigh Mejia Santiago
Hannah Moreno St. Paul
Kassandra Gewecke Temple City
Loula-Rae McNamara Tesoro
Carly Kearns Valencia
Alyssa Torres Valley View
Aleena Garecia Whittier Christian
Makenna Pettey Yucaipa
Girls Softball Division 5
Player of the Year – Peyton Kingery, Valley Christian
Championship Coach – Chester Wayne Kingery Jr., Valley Christian High School
Other members of the All CIF First Team
Name and school
Taylor Falt Anaheim
Mariah Rodriguez Barstow
Clarissa Castillo Carter
Kayden Connaty Garden Grove
Grace Maguire Grace
Rosy Salazar Grace
Janessa Giugliano Liberty
Attiana Thompson Liberty
Robyn Guitron Mark Keppel
Madi Kuhn Marymount
Ashley Capelouto Ocean View
Daniella Boccanfuso Palos Verdes
Delailah Lopez Providence (Burbank)
Audra Higgins Palm Desert
Miley Gates Patriot
Skyler Billips Quartz Hill
Selena Gallegos San Jacinto
Ava Valenzuela Shadow Hills
Jazmine Leyva South El Monte
Kayla Martin Valley Christian
Krista Viereck West Ranch
