Today in
S.C.V. History
June 4
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
| Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
VALENCIA_SB_COURTESY

The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.

The CIF is the governing body for all high school sports in California. There are currently 10 separate CIF Sections that govern sports under the umbrella of the California State CIF. Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley are members of the CIF Southern Section.

2024 Softball All CIF presented by the LA84 Foundation and selected by the CIF-SS softball coaches.

Girls Softball Division 2

Player of the Year – Natalia Hill, Gahr

Championship Coach – Rey Sanchez and Jason Ramirez, Gahr

Other members of the All CIF First Team

Name and school:

Taylor Nelson Aliso Niguel

McKenzy Becerra Ayala

Cambria Salmon Beaumont

Koa Puppe Bonita

Pricilla Ramirez California

Valerie Vasquez California

Sara Pinedo El Modena

Jayleen Scott Mater Dei

Jocelyn Owen Millikan

Olivia Chavez Ramona

Sarah Coccillos Rio Mesa

K’Lene Gutierrez Rosary

Ashleigh Mejia Santiago

Hannah Moreno St. Paul

Kassandra Gewecke Temple City

Loula-Rae McNamara Tesoro

Carly Kearns Valencia

Alyssa Torres Valley View

Aleena Garecia Whittier Christian

Makenna Pettey Yucaipa

Girls Softball Division 5

Player of the Year – Peyton Kingery, Valley Christian

Championship Coach – Chester Wayne Kingery Jr., Valley Christian High School

Other members of the All CIF First Team

Name and school

Taylor Falt Anaheim

Mariah Rodriguez Barstow

Clarissa Castillo Carter

Kayden Connaty Garden Grove

Grace Maguire Grace

Rosy Salazar Grace

Janessa Giugliano Liberty

Attiana Thompson Liberty

Robyn Guitron Mark Keppel

Madi Kuhn Marymount

Ashley Capelouto Ocean View

Daniella Boccanfuso Palos Verdes

Delailah Lopez Providence (Burbank)

Audra Higgins Palm Desert

Miley Gates Patriot

Skyler Billips Quartz Hill

Selena Gallegos San Jacinto

Ava Valenzuela Shadow Hills

Jazmine Leyva South El Monte

Kayla Martin Valley Christian

Krista Viereck West Ranch

