All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits

Uploaded: , Saturday, Mar 21, 2020

By Press Release

All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.

This includes but not limited to:

* Playgrounds
* Fitness equipment
* Golf courses
* Basketballs courts
* Skateparks
* Dog parks
* Baseball fields/Multi-use fields
* Soccer fields
* Tennis courts
* Pickle-ball
* Volleyball
* Frisbee

Parks remain open but should only be used for passive recreation like walks, getting fresh air and respite, officials said, also advising that park users NOT congregate at the parks.

