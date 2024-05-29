All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1

The city of Santa Clarita advises motorists that now through Saturday June 1, there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

This closure is part of the Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project, and is done at night for the safety of the public.

Be advised of the closures and anticipate detours along the route.

The bridge widening project is in its first phase. The total timeline for the project is anticipated to last through March 2025.

For more information and to keep abreast of future construction for the bridge widening project visit www.facebook.com/cityofsantaclarita.

