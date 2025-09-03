header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 3
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
| Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Water drop


Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

For the first time ever, all schools in the Saugus Union School District were recognized in nine out of nine wellness related categories and received the “All Star” award.

Overall, there were 168 All-Star schools named nationwide that received this honor. The recognition is awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

“We are so pleased to receive this recognition as student physical and mental health play an important part of the work we do in Saugus Union School District. This is the first year that all of our schools were recognized as All Stars and we are very proud of SUSD for the work to make our district a healthy place for all” says Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins.

The America’s Healthiest Schools program recognizes schools that prioritize healthy policies and practices amid numerous challenges facing schools today, learning loss and declining youth mental health due to traumatic events, such as school shootings, vaping and nicotine addiction, curriculum changes, and school meal insecurity.

Schools had to apply and submit evidence of excellence in areas such as family and community engagement, food access. health education, physical activity, social emotional learning, staff well being, tobacco free schools and health services.

Since launching America’s Healthiest Schools in 2007, Healthier Generation has recognized 3347 schools for their pivotal role in promoting the health and wellbeing for students, staff and families.

All SUSD schools received the 2024-2025 All Star Award. The following sites have been awarded the All Star Award as follows:

– 2nd Year Recipients Charles Helmers, James Foster, Rio Vista, Skyblue Mesa, Tesoro del Valle

– 3rd Year Recipients: Bridgeport, Emblem Academy, Mountainview, Plum Canyon, Rosedell

– 4th Year Recipients: Cedarcreek, West Creek Academy

“We are so deeply honored and proud to be recognized for this award and to have all of our schools be named as America’s Healthiest Schools – All Stars. This recognition is truly a testament for the hard work and dedication of our educators, staff and community, who all embrace the idea that a healthy school is a thriving school,” said Board President Patti Garibay. “Our District understands and prioritizes nurturing both the mental and physical health of our students, builds better learners and shapes healthier, more resilient communities.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness

All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Wednesday, Sep 3, 2025
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School

Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets

Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students

Sept. 3: WiSH Webinar for College-bound High School Students
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a series of Wednesday webinars designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting

Sept. 2: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is pleased to announce a new, convenient way for residents to connect with law enforcement. 
LASD: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Launches Virtual Deputy Appointments
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
Caltrans announces lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Caltrans Reduces Lanes for North and Southbound Interstate 5 North of Castaic
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Stacy Johns, Los Angeles Football Club’s chief business officer, will share her journey as a first-generation college student and how she found herself working for a professional soccer club at this year’s Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Stacy Johns to Headline CSUN Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced the grand opening of its new Valencia club located at 27716 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, Calif.
Sept. 6: Planet Fitness Announces Grand Opening of New Club in Valencia
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
SCV Water is initiating an update to its Urban Water Management Plan, a foundational  planning document that guides long-term water supply reliability, conservation strategies, and climate resilience for our region.
Sept.11: SCV Water Holds Urban Water Management Plan Community Workshop
CSUN Renames College of Engineering, Computer Science for Andrew Anagnost
There is a saying that permeates to every corner of the California State University, Northridge campus: “Once a Matador, always a Matador.”
CSUN Renames College of Engineering, Computer Science for Andrew Anagnost
Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Information Meeting for Community Services, Arts Grants
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2026 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 18: Non-Profits Invited to Information Meeting for Community Services, Arts Grants
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir is inviting singers and music lovers for Voices United, a mass choir workshop followed by a evening concert, Saturday, Oct. 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Oct. 11: Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir ‘Voices United’ Workshop, Concert
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps, as high temperatures are now forecast through Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Heat Advisory is Extended for SCV
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club’s “All Valley Showcase,” sponsored by JCL Productions will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia High School Football Stadium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 20: All Valley Showcase Comes to Valencia High School
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that this year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Celebrate William S. Hart Park at 2025 State of the City
SCV Football Finds September
As we head for football in the first week of September, most of our local teams have completed two non-league games, and trends are beginning to emerge. Some teams hope to continue their directions this week and others want complete reversals. We wish them all the best.
SCV Football Finds September
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at James Foster Elementary, 22500 Pamplico Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
Sept. 4: Saugus School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meets
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) has announced that several of her key bills are moving forward in the Legislature, with eight measures passing out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and three passed by the Legislature.
Update on Schiavo’s Legislative Package in Sacramento
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
The 2025 campaign is underway for The Master's University cross-country teams as they competed in the Mark Covert Classic Saturday, Aug. 30 in Fullerton.
TMUXC Opens Season at Mark Covert Classic
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
In another five-set thriller, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated No. 20 Midland University (NE) in the final match of the CSM Labor Day Classic in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, Aug. 30. The team is 7-1 on the season so far.
TMU Prevails in Final Match Before GSAC
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for Highwire: Under the Big Top Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: SCAA Call to Artist Highwire, Under the Big Top Deadline
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature an acrylic paint pouring demo by Carol Roullard at the Monday, Sept. 15 monthly meeting.
Sept. 15: SCAA Meeting Features Carol Roullard Acrylic Paint Pouring Demo
SCVNews.com