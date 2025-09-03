All Saugus Union Schools Receive All Star Award for Wellness

Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

For the first time ever, all schools in the Saugus Union School District were recognized in nine out of nine wellness related categories and received the “All Star” award.

Overall, there were 168 All-Star schools named nationwide that received this honor. The recognition is awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

“We are so pleased to receive this recognition as student physical and mental health play an important part of the work we do in Saugus Union School District. This is the first year that all of our schools were recognized as All Stars and we are very proud of SUSD for the work to make our district a healthy place for all” says Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins.

The America’s Healthiest Schools program recognizes schools that prioritize healthy policies and practices amid numerous challenges facing schools today, learning loss and declining youth mental health due to traumatic events, such as school shootings, vaping and nicotine addiction, curriculum changes, and school meal insecurity.

Schools had to apply and submit evidence of excellence in areas such as family and community engagement, food access. health education, physical activity, social emotional learning, staff well being, tobacco free schools and health services.

Since launching America’s Healthiest Schools in 2007, Healthier Generation has recognized 3347 schools for their pivotal role in promoting the health and wellbeing for students, staff and families.

All SUSD schools received the 2024-2025 All Star Award. The following sites have been awarded the All Star Award as follows:

– 2nd Year Recipients Charles Helmers, James Foster, Rio Vista, Skyblue Mesa, Tesoro del Valle

– 3rd Year Recipients: Bridgeport, Emblem Academy, Mountainview, Plum Canyon, Rosedell

– 4th Year Recipients: Cedarcreek, West Creek Academy

“We are so deeply honored and proud to be recognized for this award and to have all of our schools be named as America’s Healthiest Schools – All Stars. This recognition is truly a testament for the hard work and dedication of our educators, staff and community, who all embrace the idea that a healthy school is a thriving school,” said Board President Patti Garibay. “Our District understands and prioritizes nurturing both the mental and physical health of our students, builds better learners and shapes healthier, more resilient communities.”

