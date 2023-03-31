All SB I-5 Lanes Closed Overnight on Weekend to Repair Landslide

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 31, 2023

By Press Release

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that all lanes on Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed on Saturday night, April 1 and Sunday night, April 2, as crews work to limit damage from a landslide in Castaic after a recent series of powerful storms and intense rainfall.

Southbound I-5 will be fully closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway. Southbound traffic will detour east on State Route 138 and south on State Route 14 to Southbound I-5.

The Southbound I-5 Smokey Bear Road and Vista Del Lago Road off-ramps will stay open, but the southbound on-ramps will be closed at both locations.

The following schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Saturday night and Sunday morning, April 1-2:

Southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday night and Monday morning, April 2-3:

Southbound I-5 will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday if needed to complete the planned work.

Northbound I-5 is not involved in these weekend closures. Southbound I-5 will remain open south of Templin Highway.

Southbound I-5 has four lanes, which have been reduced to only two lanes where the landslide undermined the shoulder of the highway. This emergency project will control damage at the landslide, located at postmile 66.57 north of Templin Highway. Caltrans will construct permanent repairs in the future.

Caltrans strongly advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays in both directions on I-5 in northern Los Angeles County due to multiple weather-related slides.

Motorists can check current highway closures at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or by calling 1-800-427-7623.

Caltrans will post updates on Twitter at @CaltransDist7.

Anyone without a Twitter account may view the information online at https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

