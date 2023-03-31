I-5 landslide

All SB I-5 Lanes Closed Overnight on Weekend to Repair Landslide

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 31, 2023

By Press Release

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that all lanes on Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed on Saturday night, April 1 and Sunday night, April 2, as crews work to limit damage from a landslide in Castaic after a recent series of powerful storms and intense rainfall.

Southbound I-5 will be fully closed between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway. Southbound traffic will detour east on State Route 138 and south on State Route 14 to Southbound I-5.

The Southbound I-5 Smokey Bear Road and Vista Del Lago Road off-ramps will stay open, but the southbound on-ramps will be closed at both locations.

The following schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

Saturday night and Sunday morning, April 1-2:

Southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday night and Monday morning, April 2-3:

Southbound I-5 will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday if needed to complete the planned work.

Northbound I-5 is not involved in these weekend closures. Southbound I-5 will remain open south of Templin Highway.

Southbound I-5 has four lanes, which have been reduced to only two lanes where the landslide undermined the shoulder of the highway. This emergency project will control damage at the landslide, located at postmile 66.57 north of Templin Highway. Caltrans will construct permanent repairs in the future.

Caltrans strongly advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays in both directions on I-5 in northern Los Angeles County due to multiple weather-related slides.

Motorists can check current highway closures at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or by calling 1-800-427-7623.

Caltrans will post updates on Twitter at @CaltransDist7.

Anyone without a Twitter account may view the information online at https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

No Comments for : All SB I-5 Lanes Closed Overnight on Weekend to Repair Landslide


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event

    April 29: Day at the Rocks Open House Event

    41 mins ago
  • April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class

    April 8: SCV Water Hosts Free Small Space Gardening Class

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay

    SCV Sheriff’s Station Competes in Baker to Las Vegas Relay

    3 hours ago
  • April 3-9: I-5 North County Enhancements Project

    April 3-9: I-5 North County Enhancements Project

    4 hours ago
  • April 1: Impulse Music Rock Show

    April 1: Impulse Music Rock Show

    4 hours ago
  • Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival

    Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival

    4 hours ago
  • Schiavo’s Bills Advance Out of Committee

    Schiavo’s Bills Advance Out of Committee

    5 hours ago
  • Rio Norte Concert Band, Vocal Jazz Ensemble Capture Top Awards

    Rio Norte Concert Band, Vocal Jazz Ensemble Capture Top Awards

    6 hours ago
  • All SB I-5 Lanes Closed Overnight on Weekend to Repair Landslide

    All SB I-5 Lanes Closed Overnight on Weekend to Repair Landslide

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 31)

    Today in SCV History (March 31)

    18 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.