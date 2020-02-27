All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29

Los Angeles City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott reminds voters that all vote centers for the 2020 Primary Nominating Election will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29, through Election Day Tuesday, March 3. Los Angeles County voters can vote at any vote center in the County.

Where to vote:

– Visit: https://lavote.net/ click on the “Find a Vote Center Near You” button.

– Call the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk at (800) 815-2666, option 1.

– Check your Vote Center Location Booklet or Official Vote Center Post Card.

– For multilingual assistance, call the Los Angeles County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk at (800) 815-2666, option 3.

– Call the City Clerk- Election Division at (213) 978-0444.

Where to drop-off Vote by Mail (VBM) Ballot:

– To find the closest Drop Box locations near you visit: https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm.

– Drop-off your VBM ballot at any vote center.

– Call the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/ County Clerk at (800) 815-2666, option 1.

– VBM ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted if received within three days.

Conditional Voter Registration:

Eligible Los Angeles County residents who missed the registration deadline can still vote at any Vote Center in L.A. County. Under California Election Law, Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) allows a prospective voter to conditionally register and cast a ballot. For more information please visit: https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/conditional-voter-registration.

The City’s Primary Nominating Election will be held on March 3, 2020, and the General Municipal Election will be held November 3, 2020. While the City conducted the candidate filing portion of the Elections, the County will administer the Elections. For inquiries related to the County’s administration of the elections, please call (800) 815-2666.