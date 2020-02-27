[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29
| Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
Vote Centers

Los Angeles City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott reminds voters that all vote centers for the 2020 Primary Nominating Election will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29, through Election Day Tuesday, March 3. Los Angeles County voters can vote at any vote center in the County.

Where to vote:
– Visit: https://lavote.net/ click on the “Find a Vote Center Near You” button.
– Call the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk at (800) 815-2666, option 1.
– Check your Vote Center Location Booklet or Official Vote Center Post Card.
– For multilingual assistance, call the Los Angeles County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk at (800) 815-2666, option 3.
– Call the City Clerk- Election Division at (213) 978-0444.

Where to drop-off Vote by Mail (VBM) Ballot:
– To find the closest Drop Box locations near you visit: https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm.
– Drop-off your VBM ballot at any vote center.
– Call the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/ County Clerk at (800) 815-2666, option 1.
– VBM ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted if received within three days.

Conditional Voter Registration:
Eligible Los Angeles County residents who missed the registration deadline can still vote at any Vote Center in L.A. County. Under California Election Law, Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) allows a prospective voter to conditionally register and cast a ballot. For more information please visit: https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voter-registration/conditional-voter-registration.

The City’s Primary Nominating Election will be held on March 3, 2020, and the General Municipal Election will be held November 3, 2020. While the City conducted the candidate filing portion of the Elections, the County will administer the Elections. For inquiries related to the County’s administration of the elections, please call (800) 815-2666.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
March is all about spring. We “spring” forward with daylight savings time March 8, and the first day of spring is March 19.
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education.
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Coming to Newhall Family Theatre
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in May.
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Coming to Newhall Family Theatre
The MAIN’s March Lineup Announced
Mark your calendars for events in March at The MAIN. The 81-seat theatre in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District, located at 24266 Main Street, offers a variety of film, theatrical, comedic and musical entertainment.
The MAIN’s March Lineup Announced
Detectives Seeking Witnesses in Canyon Country Shooting
Detectives are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred in Canyon Country two weeks ago.
Detectives Seeking Witnesses in Canyon Country Shooting
All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29
Los Angeles City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott reminds voters that all vote centers for the 2020 Primary Nominating Election will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29, through Election Day Tuesday, March 3.
All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Barger Moves to Request Federal Funds for Coronavirus Fight
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has authored a motion to ask county supervisors at their March 4 meeting to request federal funds to help the county address the threat from novel coronavirus or COVID-2019.
Barger Moves to Request Federal Funds for Coronavirus Fight
Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD
The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon" event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.
Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD
Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events
HUD: LA County Public Housing a ‘High Performer’
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Public Housing Program received a "High Performer" designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 10th year in a row.
HUD: LA County Public Housing a ‘High Performer’
March 18: Public Meeting on Santa Clarita’s Biking, Walking Plan
The city of Santa Clarita will host another public meeting for residents to discuss and provide feedback on biking and walking solutions in the community on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m.
March 18: Public Meeting on Santa Clarita’s Biking, Walking Plan
Acton Fire Camp Escapee Christian Ledon Caught in San Diego
Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
Acton Fire Camp Escapee Christian Ledon Caught in San Diego
High-Speed Rail Officials Release Draft EIR for Bakersfield to Palmdale
The California High-Speed Rail Authority will release the first Draft EIR covering the 80-mile stretch of the project from Bakersfield to Palmdale for public comment on Friday, February 28.
High-Speed Rail Officials Release Draft EIR for Bakersfield to Palmdale
LA County Officials Provide Coronavirus-COVID-19 Update
Los Angeles County officials hosted a roundtable Monday to provide the public with a coronavirus, or COVID-19 update.
LA County Officials Provide Coronavirus-COVID-19 Update
Supes Visit Sacramento to Meet with Elected Officials
As chair, Supervisor Kathryn Barger revived the annual Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors trip to Sacramento to speak with government and elected officials on Tuesday about their shared goals pertaining to homelessness, public safety and more.
Supes Visit Sacramento to Meet with Elected Officials
California Auditor Slams Lottery for Shortchanging Schools by Millions
With an outdated prize payout scheme and lack of oversight, the California Lottery flouted education funding laws and owes public schools $36 million, according to an audit released Tuesday.
California Auditor Slams Lottery for Shortchanging Schools by Millions
Hart District Holds First of 2 School Safety Meetings
About 50 members of the community, including school, law enforcement and city officials, gathered Monday evening at the Santa Clarita Activities Center in the first of two school safety meetings to discuss how a local school district could reinforce the safety of its students following the Saugus High School shooting.
Hart District Holds First of 2 School Safety Meetings
Patios Connection Appeal: Opposition Group Members Remain Unknown
While city and mall officials said as of Tuesday they’ve yet to hear from any members of Santa Clarita Safe and Strong, which was formed to appeal the proposed Patios Connection mall expansion, a lawyer for the group, who’s so far the only member to come forward, contends his numbers are growing.
Patios Connection Appeal: Opposition Group Members Remain Unknown
Bridgeport Before the Manmade Lake: No Cause for Concern
Joanna Joshua pulled her younger son out of Bridgeport Elementary School this past semester, convinced something in the watery Bridgeport landscape was making him ill.
Bridgeport Before the Manmade Lake: No Cause for Concern
Deputy Arrests Man for DUI After Traffic Stop for No Headlights
After a traffic stop for no headlights, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a man in Canyon Country early Sunday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Deputy Arrests Man for DUI After Traffic Stop for No Headlights
Today in SCV History (Feb. 26)
1923 - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [watch]
The Pilgrim
Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Deputies Seek Additional Victims
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Valencia man for investigation of attempted kidnapping and multiple counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.
Valencia Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping Charges; Deputies Seek Additional Victims
Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational
RIVERSIDE — College of the Canyons won the 16-team Riverside City College Invitational on Monday with a five-man team score of 363, while also seeing a member of its secondary group capture a share of medalist honors.
Cougars Take Home Top Prize at Riverside City College Invitational
