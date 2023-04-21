Allanson, Cougars Walk Off 16-15 vs. Glendale

By College of the Canyons

Andrew Allanson teed off on a three-run home run for the College of the Canyons baseball team in the 11th inning to walk-off over visiting Glendale College 16-15 in a wild back-and-forth game that saw 12 pitchers used and a combined 22 runs scored after the sixth inning.

After Thursday’s win Canyons (21-13, 12-5) sits three games behind the conference leading Vaqueros (26-10, 15-2). The two teams will round out the three-game series on Saturday.

Allanson’s big extra-innings knock capped a day in which the freshman catcher finished the day 5-of-7. He added a pair of doubles, four runs and four RBIs to his final stat line.

“Just trying to hit a simple line drive the other way and pass the baton,” said Allanson about his approach during the key at-bat of the game. “That’s what it took to win this game.”

But in the top of the 11th Allanson’s throw down to third base went high into left field allowing the Vaqueros to take a 14-13 advantage, then tacking on another run to lead 15-13 headed into the bottom of the inning.

“My mind was definitely to get that run back,” said Allanson after the game. “We needed that run back.

“We struggled defensively, I struggled defensively, but we just trusted the guys with the bat and let the next guy handle it,” said Allanson.

The freshman from Quartz Hill was one of six Cougars to have a multi-hit game. Canyons recorded 21 hits in the game. Those efforts gave way to a big seven-run seventh inning that put COC ahead 10-9 headed into the eighth frame.

Alex Sepulveda singled home a run to tie the game at 11-11 in the bottom of the eighth and delivered again for Canyons in the 10th with an RBI triple that scored Allanson.

Jon Bahr (2-0) got the win for the Cougars after pitching the final inning. Gavino Rosales was the COC starter and lasted the first four and 1/3 innings with five relievers bridging the gap to Bahr.

“I feel like we have a lot of momentum coming into the end of this series,” said Allanson.

Top Performers

Andrew Allanson – 5-for-7, walk-off HR, 2 2B, 4 R, 4 RBI

Andy Ambriz – 2-for-5, BB, 2 R, 2 RB

Jovan Camacho – 4-for-6, BB, 2 R, 2 SB

Ryan Camacho–2-for-4, BB, 3B, R, 3 RBI

Jake Schwartz – 2-for-4, BB, R, 2 RBI

Alex Sepulveda – 4-for-5, BB, 3B, R 2 RBI

Colin Yeaman – 1-for-5, BB, 2 R, 3 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons will conclude its series vs. the Vaqueros at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Stengel Field in Glendale.

The Cougars will close out the regular season with a final three-game series vs. the Citrus Owls beginning Tuesday, April 25.

