Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High

Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.

At 11:34 a.m., William S. Hart Union High School District officials sent an email to staff, students and parents saying, “Law enforcement and staff have determined the threat to be non-credible. Saugus HS is resuming its normal operations.”

Hart District officials had sent their initial alert about the soft lockdown about 11:15 a.m., which follows:

“This morning we received a phone call alleging a bomb threat in a specific area of the campus at Saugus High School. In an abundance of caution, site administration ordered an evacuation of a building and escorted students to another area of campus.

“The rest of the students have been asked to remain in their classrooms while law enforcement conducts a review of the situation.

“We are taking this step as a precaution to ensure law enforcement has the time to review the situation and give us the comfort to return to our normal course of classes. We have welcomed additional law enforcement units onto campus to help expedite this review.

“We will share more information when it becomes available.”