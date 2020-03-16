Amazon HQ2 | Photo courtesy SCVEDC

Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 16, 2020

By Press Release

Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

Here’s more from an Amazon blog post Monday:

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can — by delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them.

“Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.

“We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.

“In addition to the additional 100,000 new roles we’re creating, we want to recognize our employees who are playing an essential role for people at a time when many of the services that might normally be there to support them are closed.

“In the U.S., we will be adding an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries.

“This commitment to increased pay through the end of April represents an investment of over $350 million in increased compensation for hourly employees across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

“Health and safety are a top priority with all of our roles and sites. We continue to consult with medical and health experts, and take all recommended precautions in our buildings and stores to keep people healthy. We’ve taken measures to promote social distancing in the workplace and taken on enhanced and frequent cleaning, to name just a few. Read more about all the ways we’re supporting our teams with paid and unpaid time off options should they need it.

“Those interested in applying can learn more at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.”

No Comments for : Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases

    L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases

    1 hour ago
  • Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge

    Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge

    2 hours ago
  • COVID-19: LA County Orders Bar, Restaurant, Theater, Gym Closures Across City, County

    COVID-19: LA County Orders Bar, Restaurant, Theater, Gym Closures Across City, County

    2 hours ago
  • Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark

    Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark

    2 hours ago
  • Sweeping Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Bill Stalled by GOP Lawmaker

    Sweeping Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Bill Stalled by GOP Lawmaker

    3 hours ago
  • KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV

    KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV

    3 hours ago
  • Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19

    Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19

    3 hours ago
  • LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday

    LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday

    5 hours ago
  • Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified

    Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified

    5 hours ago
  • No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America

    No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America

    5 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.