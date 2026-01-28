Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year

|
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with its partners in the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatri Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
The William S. Hart Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the 41st Annual “All Schools Dance” on Thursday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society, was recently honored with several “Spirit of Relay” Awards for the Western Region which includes California, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award.
The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team got its fifth GSAC win in as many tries on Saturday, Jan. 24 with a 67-53 win over Benedictine Mesa in The MacArthur Center.
The Master's University men's volleyball team swept the Long Island University Sharks in Friday night's (Jan. 23) matchup in The MacArthur Center.
College of the Canyons baseball lost both games of its home-and-away series vs. Saddleback College as the Cougars and Bobcats continued a now five-year-old tradition of playing on opening day.
For the second time in as many games College of the Canyons sophomore Vivianna Alvarado scored in the final seconds to secure a conference victory for the women's basketball team, this time pushing the Cougars past Santa Monica College 54-52 on Saturday night, Jan. 24.
<strong>1970 - </strong>Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/aa5001.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/aa5003t.jpg" alt="Adrian Adams" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is looking for visionary leaders in the business landscape.
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.
Salsa on One presents its Salsa Social, 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, at Margaritas Mexican Grill.
Many of them started their careers behind typewriters, working for publications that counted their readers in the tens of thousands. Others helped break the glass ceiling or the color barriers reporting for radio, broadcast television and newspapers.
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Ed Masterson as the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime community leadership and advocacy for nonprofit organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.
WiSH will be accepting audition submissions for Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase through Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.
The strength of a thriving community is measured not only by where we live, but by how we show up for one another.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its Budget Committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 1.
Despite a lead-off home run on the second pitch by Ty Beck, The Master's University baseball team dropped the 2026 season opener 4-3 to the Westcliff Warriors Friday, Jan. 23 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Defense was hard to come by in The Master's University men's basketball team's 116-99 win over Park Gilbert on Thursday, Jan. 22 in The MacArthur Center.
