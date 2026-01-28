Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year

Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding educators who have made a significant impact on the lives of their students and the community.

“It is a privilege to announce Amber Feldman as our 2026/27 District Teacher of the Year,” said Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra. “Ms. Feldman embodies a balance of heart and high expectations that defines educational excellence. She has mastered the art of building a supportive classroom where every student feels seen and safe, while simultaneously maintaining a high bar for academic achievement. Ms. Feldman is a fierce advocate for all students and a model of dedication for her peers.”

District officials said Feldman is an “enthusiastic, caring, highly effective educator who aims to foster lifelong learning and confidence.”

“Our staff and students benefit every day from Ms. Feldman’s amazing talents that include her commitment to ensuring all students are learning at high levels! She always has a smile on her face and continually looks for ways to positively impact our Saugus community,” said Saugus High School Principal Genevieve Peterson Henry.

Feldman will be honored at the Annual Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year Awards banquet in the fall and will represent the district at the county-level Teacher of the Year competition.

