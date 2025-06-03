header image

June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps
Camel Corps
American Academy of Arts and Sciences Elects CSUN Physics Professor
| Tuesday, Jun 3, 2025
Donna Sheng

Donna Z. Sheng, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at California State University, Northridge.

Donna Z. Sheng, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at California State University, Northridge, has been elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

University officials said they believe Sheng is among the first CSU faculty members to be recognized for STEM research in a scientific discipline, specifically in physics, by the academy.

“I was excited and very happy for the recognition from my peers,” Sheng said. “The fact that other people can see my work in the research field is an encouragement. I am happy to continue to do the work I do.”

Debi Prasad Choudhary, chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy, said he and his colleagues are doing all they can to support Sheng and her research.

“Dr. Sheng’s historic election by the academy affirms CSUN’s growing research excellence and inspires our students to aim high in STEM,” he said.

Sheng is a theoretical physicist who specializes in condensed matter physics. Her work has led to groundbreaking discoveries on fractional quantum hall effects, topological insulators, and strongly correlated electron systems, which has advanced understandings of quantum materials.

Sheng’s current research involves two-dimensional quantum systems and applied material research, including quantum phenomena which are unique behaviors that explain and develop the applications for featured technology including topological quantum computing.

“It is a process of learning and creating something new and to discover new knowledge.” she said.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1780 and convenes leaders from various fields to examine new ideas, including Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, and global leaders. The 2025 class will feature 224 new members, which includes Sheng.

The Department of Physics and Astronomy, part of CSUN’s College of Science and Mathematics, gives students the opportunity to learn from professors with extensive experience in various research fields. Students majoring in physics experience a curriculum that covers the broad fundamentals for graduate study.

Academy of Arts and Sciences Induction

American Academy of Arts and Sciences 2024 induction in the Sanders Theatre at Harvard University. Photo courtesy of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
