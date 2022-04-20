American Cancer Society Celebrates the Volunteers Saving Lives From Cancer

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, the American Cancer Society celebrates the more than one million volunteers nationwide making unique contributions to eliminating cancer. These dedicated volunteers work with ACS to ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to prevent and survive cancer by:

–Participating in cancer prevention studies that advance our understanding of the genetic, behavioral, environmental and systemic causes of cancer.

–Funding and helping to identify the most promising cancer research.

–Ensuring that funding cancer research, increasing access to care and building healthier communities remains a top priority for elected officials.

–Removing barriers to cancer treatment by providing free transportation and lodging to cancer patients and caregivers.

“American Cancer Society volunteers are essential in expanding our reach and providing the resources we need to prevent cancer and make a difference in the lives of cancer patients,” said Abby Smith, American Cancer Society Development Manager “Every day, their determination and passion bring our mission to life in Santa Clarita Valley.”

Volunteer Carol Calkins has personal reasons for working with the American Cancer Society. “I am a volunteer with ACS and Relay For Life because I want to one day see a world without cancer and with more birthdays. Volunteering takes me from feeling hopeless to feeling hopeful!”

With the help of volunteers, the American Cancer Society has invested more than $5 billion in research since 1946 and in 2021, touched 54.5 million lives through patient support initiatives that offer information, guidance and treatment transportation and lodging.

Local volunteer opportunities include:

–Participating in fundraising events like Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022.

–Supporting patients through the organization’s Road to Recovery and Reach to Recovery programs and Hope Lodge, a free, temporary place to stay during cancer treatment.

–Encouraging elected officials to make a cancer a top priority through the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

For more information on how you can volunteer with the American Cancer Society, visit Volunteer ACS.

To become a volunteer for Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14 visit SCV Relay or email volunteers@scvrelay.org.

