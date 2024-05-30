header image

May 30
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
American Red Cross Announces Critical Need for Blood, Platelet Donors
| Thursday, May 30, 2024
Blood Drives

The American Red Cross critically needs blood and platelet donors now following a concerning trend over the past month – fewer donors rolling up a sleeve to give lifesaving blood. In fact, about 20,000 fewer blood donations were collected over the past month than needed to maintain the Red Cross national blood supply.

Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Severe weather and historic travel in May contributed to fewer blood donations. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), five of the busiest travel days ever happened this month and more record-breaking travel is expected all season long – a busy time when many regular donors may be unable to give. Additionally, as the U.S. approaches what AAA calls the “100 deadliest days” of summer for auto accidents, it’s critical hospitals have lifesaving blood products on hand for all trauma and accident victims who count on transfusions when there is no time to waste. In some of the most dire situations, medical teams may need to use hundreds of blood products to save a life.

Help build the blood supply:

The Red Cross has teamed up with Tetris, creators of the iconic, best-selling video game, to celebrate their 40th anniversary and build the blood supply for patients in need. In commemoration, all who answer the call to help May 20-June 9, 2024, will get an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov. See RedCrossBlood.org/Tetris for details.

Pajitnov, a recent first-time blood donor, says now is the time to help patients play on. “I think it’s very important to not just talk about people united together and helping each other, but doing it with your real action, and that’s what I tried to do this time. So, play Tetris and donate blood!”

How to donate blood:

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble

June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
FULL STORY...

June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope

June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation

Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
FULL STORY...

June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos

June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos
Monday, May 27, 2024
The community is invited to come tour Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark and enjoy the harmonies of the Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet Sunday, June 2.
FULL STORY...
June 4: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
June 4: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
June 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
June 6: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
SCVEDC’s Newest Podcast on Economy Now Available
Tune in to Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's episode of SCV Means Business to join host, Dr. Jey Wagner, as he interviews economist Mark Schniepp about the current state of the economy
SCVEDC’s Newest Podcast on Economy Now Available
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association Monday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble Valencia for its monthly meeting, where it will feature Annette Power.
June 17: Artist Annette Power Free Demo at Barnes & Noble
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Denise Sandoval, a Chicana/o studies professor at California State University, Northridge, called the latest exhibit she’s co-curated with Los Angeles’ Petersen Automotive Museum a “love letter” to the craftsmen and craftswomen who have created some of the world’s most distinctive lowriders.
CSUN Prof Curates Lowrider Craftsmanship ‘Love Letter’
Consumers Warned Not to Drink Illegal Mary Jones Hemp-Infused Sodas
The California Department of Public Health  is warning consumers not to drink Mary Jones hemp-infused soda, which have been identified as containing prohibited tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) isolate ingredients.
Consumers Warned Not to Drink Illegal Mary Jones Hemp-Infused Sodas
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
As the June 4 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program.
L.A. County Rent Relief Deadline Approaching
June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots for an evening of fundraising at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s Hoedown For Hope.
June 22: Hoedown for Hope Benefits Circle of Hope
All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1
The city of Santa Clarita advises motorists that now through Saturday June 1, there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
All Lanes Closed on Portion of Copper Hill Drive 8:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Thru June 1
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Strengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
June 13-Sept. 11: ‘Character Strengths’ Art Exhibit in Canyon Country
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
From June 1–8, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
June 1-8: OperaFest LA Performances to Include SCV’s Mission Opera
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
June 7: Artist Reception for ‘Celebrating Diversity’ Exhibit it City Hall
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
Wilk’s Bill to Expand Spay/Neuter Services Headed to Assembly
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
Experience ‘Dawn/Eclipse of a New Era’ at The MAIN
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
June 1: Eat. Drink. Local. Fest to Benefit Homeless Students
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
June 1: All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus to Ventura Harbor
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
June 21: Full Moon Santa Clarita Community Hike
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business" on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.
June 13: Digital Tools, Transformation for Small Business
