Inside Weather Santa Clarita CA

Sunny

58°F Calendar Today in

S.C.V. History 1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [

- Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [ story

American Red Cross Announces March 2023 Monthlong Events Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS As climate disasters, blood donation needs and other emergencies upend lives, local community heroes are stepping up to care for one another. This March, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation. Join the Red Cross as we kick off Red Cross Month celebrations at dusk tonight when the Santa Monica Pier illuminates their Ferris wheel with the Red Cross symbol. SEE: Watch live stream of the Pacific Wheel Light Up Red (pacpark.com/live) “When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Los Angeles rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Joanne Nowlin, CEO for the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.” Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small. CONTINUING CLARA BARTON’S LIFESAVING LEGACY Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs. Today in Los Angeles, this includes: Lissa Weissman is one of more than 120 Red Cross Los Angeles volunteers that have deployed to support more than 220 deployments. A Studio City resident, Lissa was moved to action following a televised news account of the havoc caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida. After signing up and completing disaster training, Lissa found herself stationed in Northern California a little more than a month later following severe flooding. “It’s gratifying to be able to help people,” said Weissman. “You might find phenomenal people. I met a couple who will be my friends forever.” JOIN A REWARDING DAY OF GIVING BACK Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events in at-risk communities. Volunteers are needed events on March 11 in Lancaster and March 18 in Artesia — register and learn more at redcross.org/LAhomefire. PREVENT A BLOOD SHORTAGE When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023,​​​​ will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email.* Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.* Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-31: Agua Dulce 3/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd. Canyon Country 3/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway Newhall 3/19/2023: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, 26444 Friendly Valley Pkwy Valencia 3/14/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd. 3/15/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd. 3/23/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd. 3/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Dr. Santa Clarita 3/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 3/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd. 3/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 3/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd. 3/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 3/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd. 3/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 3/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd. 3/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 3/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd. 3/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 3/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd. 3/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks 3/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway Agoura Hills 3/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 29505 Agoura Rd. 3/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 29505 Agoura Rd. Alhambra 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward 3/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward 3/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mandarin Baptist Church, 210 N Garfield 3/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward Arcadia 3/1/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., US Forest Service, 701 N Santa Anita Ave. 3/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 West Duarte Rd. 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr. 3/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr. 3/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Arcadia Police Department, 250 W Huntington Dr. Azusa 3/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Azusa Pacific University, 901 E Alosta Ave. Beverly Hills 3/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Beverly Hills Fire Station, 445 N Rexford Burbank 3/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way 3/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/4/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave. 3/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/12/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., St. Finbar Catholic Church, 2010 W Olive Ave. 3/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way 3/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way 3/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/21/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave. 3/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/26/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave. 3/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way 3/29/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/30/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way 3/31/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, 501 S Buena Vista 3/31/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave. 3/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, 501 S Buena Vista City of Industry 3/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kellwood Western Region, 13077 E Temple Ave. 3/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Swat Fame Clothing, 16425 E Gale Ave. Claremont 3/2/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pomona College, 170 E 6th St. 3/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Claremont, 555 West Foothill Blvd. 3/2/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Pomona College, 170 E 6th St. 3/9/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Claremont High School, 1601 N Indian Hill Blvd. 3/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pomona Valley Health Centers, 1601 Monte Vista Ave. 3/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd. 3/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd. 3/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 435 Berkeley Ave. 3/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd. 3/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Keck Graduate Institute, 111 Bucknell Ave. Covina 3/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sikh Community Temple, 144 N 2nd Ave. 3/15/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Covina Park, 340 N Valencia Place Culver City 3/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veterans Memorial Complex, 4117 Overland Ave. 3/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/17/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Julian Dixon Library, 4975 Overland Ave. 3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/29/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/30/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., BPOE Lodge #1917, 11160 Washington Place 3/31/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd. Duarte 3/10/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., California School of the Arts San Gabriel Valley, 1401 Highland Ave. 3/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Fellowship, 1551 Huntington Dr. Encino 3/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Our Lady of Grace, 5001 White Oak Ave. Glendale 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St. 3/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St. 3/15/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd. 3/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glendale Masonic Lodge, 244 N Maryland Ave. 3/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St. Glendora 3/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cornerstone Bible Church, 400 N Glendora Ave. 3/6/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, 250 S Grand Ave. 3/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glendora United Methodist Church, 201 E Bennett Ave. 3/30/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., International Union Of Elevator Constructors Local 18, 2011 E Financial Way 3/31/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., America’s Tire, 705 S Grand Ave. Granada Hills 3/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Odyssey Restaurant, 15600 Odyssey Dr. Hollywood 3/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Magic Castle, 7001 Franklin Ave. La Canada 3/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crescenta-Canada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothills Boulevard La Crescenta 3/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave. La Puente 3/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santana High School, 341 S La Seda Rd. La Verne 3/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2645 Amherst St. 3/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., La Verne Police Department, 2061 3rd St. Lancaster 3/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Antelope Valley Medical Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St W 3/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Junipero Serra Parish, 42121 N 60th Street W 3/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 565 W Kettering Ave 3/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Antelope Valley College Student Lounge, 3041 W Avenue K 3/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Clinic, 615 West Ave L Los Angeles 3/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Weingart YMCA Wellness and Aquatic Center, 9900 S Vermont Ave. 3/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. 3/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christ the King Church, 617 N Arden Blvd. 3/6/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles Technology Center, 3721 W Washington Blvd. 3/7/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Occidental College Johnson Student Center, 1600 Campus Rd. 3/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave. 3/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S Vermont Ave. 3/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School, 1200 Plaza Del Sol 3/16/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles County College of Nursing and Allied Health, 1237 N Mission Rd. 3/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St John Presbyterian Church, 11000 National Blvd. 3/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. 3/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles City Fire Department Center FHMTC, 1700 Stadium Way 3/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Ave. 3/22/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Health, 313 N Figueroa 3/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. 3/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., California State University Los Angeles Lot 4, 5151 State University Dr. 3/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Station 43, 3690 Motor Ave. 3/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., AVA Hollywood, 6677 Santa Monica Blvd. 3/27/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave. 3/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department 77th St, 7600 S Broadway 3/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., USC Kappa House, 928 W 28th St. Marina del Rey 3/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Jamaica Bay Inn, 4175 Admiralty Way 3/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way Mission Hills 3/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 11121 N Sepulveda Blvd. Monterey Park 3/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2316 Hillview Ave. Northridge 3/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave. 3/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temple Ahavat Shalom, 18200 Rinaldi Pl. 3/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave. 3/21/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 18400 Kinzie St. 3/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills Lee Hall, 10400 Zelzah Palmdale 3/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/11/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive 3/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P 3/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P Panorama City 3/20/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Mission Community Hospital, 14850 Roscoe Blvd. Pasadena 3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marshall Fundamental High School, 990 N. Allen Street 3/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., California Institute of Technology, 399 South Holliston Avenue 3/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 500 E Colorado Blvd. 3/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/29/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/30/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 3/31/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103 Pomona 3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/23/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cal Poly Pomona Library, 3801 W Temple Ave. 3/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/29/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/30/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir 3/31/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir Porter Ranch 3/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shepherd Church, 19700 Rinaldi St. Reseda 3/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 19020 Vanowen St. Rosemead 3/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Maryvale Early Childhood Education Center Rosemead Campus, 7600 Graves Ave. 3/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Evangelical Church, 3658 Walnut Grove San Dimas 3/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Holy Name of Mary Church, 724 East Bonita Ave. 3/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., San Dimas Masonic Center, 220 N Monte Vista Ave. San Fernando 3/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1040 Coronel San Marino 3/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., San Marino High School, 2701 Huntington Dr. Santa Fe Springs 3/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency Headquarters, 10100 Pioneer Blvd. Santa Monica 3/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd. 3/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd. 3/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/18/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St. 3/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunset Masonic Lodge 369, 1720 Ocean Park Blvd. Sherman Oaks 3/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Francis De Sales, 13368 Valleyheart Dr. 3/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westfield, 14006 Riverside Dr. South Pasadena 3/3/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St. Studio City 3/28/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Studio City Library, 12511 Moorpark St. Sun Valley 3/2/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Valley Military Institute, 12105 Allegheny St. 3/3/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Village Christian School, 8930 Village Ave. Valley Glen 3/16/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Los Angeles Valley College, 5800 Fulton Ave. Venice 3/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave. West Covina 3/7/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital, 1115 S. Sunset Ave. 3/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave. 3/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave. 3/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Covina High School, 1609 E. Cameron Ave. West Hills 3/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Valley Christian Church, 22450 Sherman Way West Hollywood 3/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, 780 N San Vicente Blvd. Whittier 3/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave. 3/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Rd. 3/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rio Hondo College, 3600 Workman Mill Rd. 3/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Bruno Catholic Church, 15740 Citrustree Rd. 3/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave. 3/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., LASD STARS Academy, 11515 Colima Rd. 3/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave. 3/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Whittier College “Office of Student Engagement”, 13406 E Philadelphia Woodland Hills 3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pierce College Campus Center Square, 6201 Winnetka 3/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Station 84, 21050 W Burbank Blvd. 3/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/29/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/30/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. 3/31/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St. Carson 3/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 22721 South Main St. 3/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., California Academy of Mathematics and Science (CAMS), 1000 E Victoria St. 3/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blood Drive In Memory of Alice Lardizabal, 23410 Catskill Ave. 3/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Magnolia Science Academy, 1254 E. Helmick St. 3/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carson Community Center, 801 Carson St. Cerritos 3/8/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cerritos Library, 18025 Bloomfield Ave. 3/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Cerritos Center, 108 Los Cerritos Center Commerce 3/31/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Commerce Chapter, 2227 South Atlantic Blvd. Compton 3/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Love and Unity Christian Fellowship, 1840 S Wilmington 3/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Compton College Building Q, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd. 3/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Compton College Building Q, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd. Downey 3/1/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Los Angeles County Internal Services & Probation HQ, 9150 Imperial Hwy 3/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., PIH Health Downey Hospital, 11500 Brookshire Ave. 3/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10511 Paramount Blvd. 3/20/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Pius X – St Matthias Academy, 7851 E. Gardendale St. 3/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alameda Elementary School, 8613 Alameda St. 3/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Raymonds Catholic Church, 12348 Paramount Blvd. 3/28/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m., Warren High School, 8141 De Palma St. 3/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Promenade at Downey, 9070 Apollo Way El Segundo 3/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St. 3/18/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St. 3/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St. 3/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St. Gardena 3/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Gardena Police Department, 1651 W 162nd St. 3/6/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Serra High School, 14830 Van Ness Ave. Hawthorne 3/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Common Space Brewery, 3411 W El Segundo Blvd. Hermosa Beach 3/12/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club, 2515 Valley Dr. Huntington Park 3/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Aspire Centennial College Preparatory Academy, 2079 Saturn Ave. 3/14/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Education Institute, 6055 Pacific Blvd. 3/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., United Education Institute, 6055 Pacific Blvd. Lakewood 3/12/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Pancratius Catholic Church, 3519 St. Pancratius Pl. 3/13/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Center Mall, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Suite 127 3/31/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lakewood Family YMCA, 5835 Carson St. Lawndale 3/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Environmental Charter High School, 16315 Grevillea Ave. Long Beach 3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Catholic Church, 672 Temple Ave. 3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/7/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Long Beach City College LAC, 4901 E. Carson St. 3/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Long Beach City College LAC, 4901 E. Carson St. 3/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Cornelius Catholic Church, 5500 Warlow Rd. 3/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Seal Beach Yacht Club, 255 N Marina Dr. 3/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., ICONIX Belmont Shore, 4101 E Olympic Plaza 3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Keller Williams Pacific Estates, 2883 E Spring St, Suite 100 3/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints East Stake, 6500 Atherton St. 3/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alpert Jewish Community Center, 3801 E Willow 3/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/29/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. 3/30/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St 3/31/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St. Los Angeles 3/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda 3/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., LA Police Protective League, 1308 West Eighth St. 3/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 64, 10811 S. Main St. 3/7/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., City National Plaza, 515 Flower St. 3/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda 3/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Station 5, 8900 Emerson Ave. 3/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda Montebello 3/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beverly Hospital, 309 W Beverly Blvd. 3/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Cantwell Sacred Heart High School, 329 N Garfield Ave. 3/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schurr High School, 820 Wilcox St. Paramount 3/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Paramount Adult School, 14507 Paramount Blvd. Rancho Palos Verdes 3/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salvation Army, 30840 Hawthorne Blvd. Redondo Beach 3/5/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., St James Catholic Church, 415 Vincent St. 3/10/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd. 3/19/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Temple Menorah, 1101 Camino Real 3/24/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Riviera Hall Lutheran School, 330 Palos Verdes Blvd. San Pedro 3/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Harbor Occupational Center, 740 N Pacific Ave. Torrance 3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/29/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/30/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. 3/31/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd. Walnut Park 3/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., YWCA GLA – Walnut Park, 7515 Pacific Blvd. Wilmington 3/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., ILWU Local 13, 231 W C St. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading... Related Comment On This Story