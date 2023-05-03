American Red Cross Seeking Type O Negative Blood Donors

The American Red Cross is asking the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are currently needed.

The power of type O blood:

-Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

-Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

-Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation, the minimum height has changed to 5’3” for female donors.

Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks, all who come to give May 1 to 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, from May 1 to 31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. The getaway includes two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more. Additionally, those who come to give May 20 to 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

Up Coming Drives:

Canyon Country

May 14: 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Route 66, 18730 Soledad Canyon Road.

May 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Highway.

Castaic

May 17: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northlake Homeowners Association, 32142 Elk Ridge Road.

Santa Clarita

May 3: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 5: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 7: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 8: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 8: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive.

May 10: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 12: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 17: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 18: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 22: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 24: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 25: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Drive.

May 25: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 26: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

oa

May 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks.

May 28: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha, 22508 Copper Hill Drive.

May 30: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road.

May 31: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Valencia

May 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3274

May 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd.

May 26: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3274

How to donate blood:

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...