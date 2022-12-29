header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
| Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
Red Cross Volunteer

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.

Locally, more than 6,800 Angelenos volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.

“Our Red Cross volunteers step up to help our neighbors here in Los Angeles each and every day,” said Joanne Nowlin, CEO of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “In the last year, volunteers responded to 410 disasters and assisted more than 2,100 clients in Los Angeles Region. Just imagine the impact you could make in 2023 by joining us as a volunteer.”

Volunteering is good for you and our community. The top five benefits of resolving to volunteer in 2023 include:

Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you.

Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures.

Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real.

Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.

Here are just a few of the positions we need help filling (more information available at the links shown below):

Blood Donor Ambassadors engage with blood donors at blood drives by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.

Transportation Specialists help deliver blood from our facilities to local hospitals by choosing regular routes, stand-by emergency deliveries or both.

Disaster Action Team Members sign up for on-call shifts as part of a team to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that your neighbors have access to resources for necessities such food, shelter and clothing.

Service to the Armed Forces Volunteers take pride in supporting those who give so much to our nation. Experienced caseworkers are needed to work with military families accessing Red Cross services and people with strong communication skills and empathy are needed to lead workshops for military families facing deployments.

Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer is priceless. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.
 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers

American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
 The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
FULL STORY...

JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need

JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and holiday experience brought to families in need by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Painted Turtle’s Holiday Gathering Returns

Painted Turtle’s Holiday Gathering Returns
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Pure joy covered every acre of The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit camp for kids with serious medical conditions, as the organization welcomed 265 people on Dec. 3 to its first in-person holiday gathering on camp in 1,095 days.
FULL STORY...

Community Menorah Lighting Held to Celebrate Beginning of Chanukah

Community Menorah Lighting Held to Celebrate Beginning of Chanukah
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022
Temple Beth Ami, Chabad of SCV and Congregation Beth Shalom joined together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 19: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation

Jan. 19: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Virtual Orientation
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, nonprofit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Matadors Begin Big West Play Against Cal Poly
California State University, Northridge Men's Basketball begins Big West action on the road to wrap up the 2022 calendar year.
Matadors Begin Big West Play Against Cal Poly
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
SCV Water has renewed its District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance for the next three years.
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Heading into 2023, Californians will see historic new laws take effect that range from tackling climate change to protecting workers’ pay and women’s right to reproductive health care. 
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three additional deaths and 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,968 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
 The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
(CN) – A federal judge handed California another win Wednesday in the state's long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over federal transit money.
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Caltrans has issued a construction advisory for Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley.
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. 
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Feb 13: “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Art Expo at The MAIN
Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ on Feb. 13, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Main Theater.
Feb 13: “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Art Expo at The MAIN
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.  
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.  
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
CSUN (1-9) opens Big West play this week with a pair of home games against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton.
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its office to Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center.
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 39 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,994 new cases countywide and 219 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: