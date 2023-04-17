American Red Cross Volunteers Needed

It’s National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is recognizing the work of the selfless Angelenos here who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.

Across the country, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; supporting members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Last year, Los Angeles Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope with more than 200 volunteers deploying across the nation to help families who faced emergency situations. Locally, they provided home fire preparedness education to 5,124 people and responded to 280 home fires and provided more than 435 residents with disaster assistance.

“National Volunteer Week is a time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support,” said Joanne Nowlin, CEO for the Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are more critical than ever as the climate crisis worsens and the need for shelter, hot meals, health services, emotional support grows. The Red Cross is now launching nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters than we did a decade ago, and with hurricane and wildfire seasons on the horizon, we have a critical need to fill vital volunteer positions.

– Disaster Action Team Member: As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you can be a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but you can help as a Red Cross volunteer.

– Shelter Services: Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided.

– Disaster Health Services: These valuable volunteers use their professional skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today. Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer to people in need is priceless. Join us at a virtual volunteer information session on Tuesday, April 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. ET, to learn more about our most-needed volunteer positions and talk with a Red Cross representative. Register today.

PLEASE GIVE BLOOD

The Red Cross invites the public to sign up to become a volunteer blood or platelet donor to schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, people can download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

About the American Red Cross:The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.