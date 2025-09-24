American Women’s Rally Team Announces International Debut in the Legendary Dakar Classic Rally in 2027

Team Roamerdrive, powered by TWS Motors, today announced their entry into the 2027 Dakar Classic.

Teammates Jenna Fribley (Springfield, OR) and Liza Beres (Santa Clarita, CA), known for their perseverance as four-time competitors in the all-women Rebelle Rally, will bring their hard-earned skills, spirit, and resilience to the sands of Saudi Arabia in January 2027.

Fribley and Beres, who met through the Land Rover enthusiast community, have competed together since 2022, racking up more than 600 hours of rally experience. They’ve consistently ranked among the top Land Rover teams at the Rebelle Rally, earning a Top 10 finish in 2023, and a podium finish in the 2024 Pirelli Scorpion Challenge. Together, they’ve built a reputation for technical driving, sharp navigation, and undeniable team chemistry.

The duo will tackle the event in a specially-prepared 1972 Range Rover, paying homage to the vehicle that won the inaugural Dakar in 1979. The project will blend heritage with modern performance, starting with a rebuild of the 3.5L Rover V8 to high-performance standards by TWS Motors. The original LT95 gearbox will be retained but enhanced with a new Roamerdrive overdrive, debuting their latest product for this transmission. Durability will be strengthened with reinforced axle housings, upgraded third members, heavy-duty shafts, and Truetrac limited-slip differentials. A 2-inch suspension lift, caster-corrected radius arms, steering stabilizer, and tunable remote reservoir shocks will add capability and control. Safety upgrades, from a roll cage and racing seats with harnesses to Perspex windows, lighting, and mud flaps, ensure compliance with Dakar standards—honoring history while readying for the challenges ahead.

Team Roamer, powered by TWS Motors, brings together a shared passion for vintage Land Rovers, competition, and adventure.

“Taking on the Dakar Classic is the ultimate test of endurance, skill, and teamwork,” said Fribley. “This is more than a race. It’s about adventure, resilience, and living the spirit of exploration that drew us to Land Rovers in the first place.”

Beres added: “This is about more than just us — it’s about showing what women can do in motorsports. We’re proud to make history as Team Roamerdrive, powered by TWS Motors, and we’re excited to represent American women, the Land Rover community, and every person who believes in chasing big dreams.”

The Dakar Classic runs alongside the main Dakar Rally and covers roughly 4,000 km across 12 stages and 14 days in Saudi Arabia. Unlike the modern race, the Classic category celebrates vintage rally vehicles, emphasizing regularity, navigation, and endurance over speed. The rugged terrain and unpredictable challenges will push competitors and machine to their limits. Beres and Fribley are currently deep in the build process and will share updates on their journey as they prepare for the start line in January 2027.

Team Roamerdrive’s campaign is made possible thanks to the support of title sponsor Roamerdrive (Garage Therapy Pty Ltd) and presenting partner TWS Motors, along with backing from SafeXtract, MAXXIS Tires, ANARC (Association of North American Land Rover Clubs), Pangolin 4×4, Underpowered Hour, Sarek Autowerke, and others. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available as the team prepares for this milestone event.

