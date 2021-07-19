America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event

America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Positions are long-term assignments that include pick/pack, full-time shipping and receiving and forklift drivers.

All shifts are available and pay $16 to $18 an hour. Registration is available at https://forklift_valencia.eventbrite.com/.

Requirements and qualifications include the ability to stand long hours, have reliable transportation and the ability to lift up to 50 pounds. No forklift certification is required.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

For more information, call Josie Chacon at (661) 916-2968.

