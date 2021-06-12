America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions

America’s Job Center of California is offering virtual career transition support sessions for displaced workers in Los Angeles County on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

The sessions will provide support and resources for individuals looking to make career changes. To register for these free sessions, visit https://bit.ly/33ywLfD.

The AJCC is located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

About AJCC:

AJCC is a one-stop shop for workforce services, providing a comprehensive range of no-cost employment and training services for employers and job seekers. It is a collaboration of local, state, private, and public entities that provide comprehensive and innovative employment services and resources to meet the needs of the California workforce. Services include pre-employment assistance including career coaching; workshops on resume, interview skills, job searching and LinkedIn; free training opportunities for high growth industries such as IT, construction, and healthcare; job placement assistance; and candidate recruitment at no cost to employers.

