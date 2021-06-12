header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 12
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions
| Friday, Jun 11, 2021

America’s Job Center of California is offering virtual career transition support sessions for displaced workers in Los Angeles County on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

The sessions will provide support and resources for individuals looking to make career changes. To register for these free sessions, visit https://bit.ly/33ywLfD.

The AJCC is located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

About AJCC:
AJCC is a one-stop shop for workforce services, providing a comprehensive range of no-cost employment and training services for employers and job seekers. It is a collaboration of local, state, private, and public entities that provide comprehensive and innovative employment services and resources to meet the needs of the California workforce. Services include pre-employment assistance including career coaching; workshops on resume, interview skills, job searching and LinkedIn; free training opportunities for high growth industries such as IT, construction, and healthcare; job placement assistance; and candidate recruitment at no cost to employers.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions
America’s Job Center of California is offering virtual career transition support sessions for displaced workers in Los Angeles County on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
FULL STORY...
SCV Hotels Bounce Back as Pandemic Winds Down
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
SCV Hotels Bounce Back as Pandemic Winds Down
As COVID-19 ravaged the nation, the hotel and hospitality industry were among the hardest hit, experiencing major losses in 2020.
FULL STORY...
High Heat Alert Issued Throughout L.A. County Starting Monday
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
High Heat Alert Issued Throughout L.A. County Starting Monday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast throughout the County including the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravenna post office established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions
America’s Job Center of California is offering virtual career transition support sessions for displaced workers in Los Angeles County on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
America’s Job Center to Offer Career Transition Support Sessions
SCV Hotels Bounce Back as Pandemic Winds Down
As COVID-19 ravaged the nation, the hotel and hospitality industry were among the hardest hit, experiencing major losses in 2020.
SCV Hotels Bounce Back as Pandemic Winds Down
High Heat Alert Issued Throughout L.A. County Starting Monday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures have been forecast throughout the County including the Santa Clarita Valley.
High Heat Alert Issued Throughout L.A. County Starting Monday
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,037 Total SCV Cases; County MIS-C Cases in Children Plummet
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 198 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,037 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,037 Total SCV Cases; County MIS-C Cases in Children Plummet
State and Federal Government Restore Nearly $1 Billion in Funding to the High-Speed Rail Project
California’s high-speed rail project got a much-needed boost Friday when the federal government agreed to restore nearly $1 billion in grant funding for the embattled infrastructure project.
State and Federal Government Restore Nearly $1 Billion in Funding to the High-Speed Rail Project
Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return
Hart High School’s show choir is once again hosting its Summer Show Choir Camp next month for students fifth grade and up.
Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return
Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita will have its three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library open as cooling centers beginning Tuesday, June 15.
Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward
State legislators had until June 4 to pass their bills out of the house in which they originated, and legislators representing the Santa Clarita Valley are reporting multiple bills on the move.
Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward
No Foul Play Suspected in Castaic Lake Investigation
Although they are still awaiting the autopsy results, Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau detectives said they do not believe at this time that foul play resulted in a body being discovered near Castaic Lake on Tuesday.
No Foul Play Suspected in Castaic Lake Investigation
Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition
In an improvement from his critical, yet stable, status last week, the Los Angeles County Fire Department captain hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is in “fair” condition, according to officials.
Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy
For the past few years, Walmart Academies have focused on training our associates to succeed in their jobs and upskill for the future.
Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy
Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service
Princess is introducing a new on-demand service that allows guests to call a crew member to their exact location to make an in-person request for assistance.
Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service
Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design
Following its selection by the American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter as a 2020 Project of the Year, the city of Santa Clarita’s Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park was recently named the Innovative Design of the Year Project by the APWA’s High Desert Branch.
Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design
Annual SCV Water Quality Report Released
SCV Water’s 2021 Annual Water Quality Report is now available.
Annual SCV Water Quality Report Released
Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Saugus Circle K Robbery Suspects
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects who physically assaulted a Circle K clerk in Saugus in April.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Saugus Circle K Robbery Suspects
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,031; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Coming to L.A. County Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 7 new deaths and 220 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,031 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,031; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Coming to L.A. County Friday
June 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Virtual Resume, Interview Workshop
Thinking about a career move? Jumping back into the job market after a challenging year? With the end of the pandemic in sight, people may be wondering about their next job prospects, career choices, or what's next on the horizon.
June 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Virtual Resume, Interview Workshop
June 12: Outlets at Tejon Unveil Interactive Art Walls
In anticipation of the grand opening of their newest tenant, Bird Dog Arts, the Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce, it will be hosting “Art at OAT.”
June 12: Outlets at Tejon Unveil Interactive Art Walls
Hart Teachers Protest to Demand Pay Raise
More than 200 teachers gathered outside the William S. Hart Union High School District office ahead of Wednesday’s board meeting, sharing frustration over their salaries.
Hart Teachers Protest to Demand Pay Raise
Saugus Union Breaks Ground on New Cedarcreek, Skyblue Mesa Facilities
The Saugus Union School District held groundbreaking events last week for a handful of new buildings coming to the Cedarcreek and Skyblue Mesa elementary schools.
Saugus Union Breaks Ground on New Cedarcreek, Skyblue Mesa Facilities
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
%d bloggers like this: