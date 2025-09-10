header image

1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
| Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025
Water drop
Rendition of Final Look of The Filmore High School Sports Complex


AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex

The project means a lot to AMG because its not just about building facilities but about creating a modern, upgraded space for student-athletes, families and all of the Filmore community can come together to celebrate sports, school spirit and community pride.

AMG is proud to partner with the Fillmore Unified School District to bring this project to life, and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on students and the community for years to come.
09-10-2025 SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses and Private Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires and Straight-line Winds
09-10-2025 AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
09-10-2025 Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
09-10-2025 Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
09-09-2025 Oct. 23: SCV Chamber Sixth Annual Health, Wellness Forum
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses and Private Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires and Straight-line Winds
The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California of the Oct. 8, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by wildfires and straight-line winds occurring Jan. 7-31, 2025.
AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is  excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex
Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
Come raise a toast to the SCV Pantry for their 40th anniversary at the next VIA After Five Business Mixer. 
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
The news media regularly reports that children, and even adults, aren’t reading as much as they used to. That’s actually a misnomer, according to California State University, Northridge literacy experts Dominic Grasso and Mira Pak.
Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
A California State University, Northridge professor in education leadership and policy studies, found that not much has been done about the educational development of graduate students of color across educational sectors and transition points in life.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Review Arts Master Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. to discuss the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan Culmination Report and other issues.
Saugus District Schools Earn America’s Healthiest Schools Honors
Alliance for a Healthier Generation announced that Saugus Union School District had all 14 schools among the 1,120 schools nationwide to be awarded and named America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing Santa Clarita man.
Volunteer for 2025 Santa Clarita Make a Difference Day
On Saturday, Oct. 25, the city of Santa Clarita invites residents to roll up their sleeves and join their neighbors for Make a Difference Day, an annual tradition of community service that brings people together to give back in meaningful ways.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber Sixth Annual Health, Wellness Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the details of its Sixth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, taking place on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m.
Join the 2025 Santa Clarita Hiking Challenge
Grab your hiking shoes and get ready to explore Santa Clarita’s 40th park. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the annual Hiking Challenge at William S. Hart Park.
Cougars Get State Preview with Run at Crush Invitational
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual Crush Invitational meet hosted by Clovis Community College on Saturday, Sept. 6, with the Cougars using the opportunity to gain a preview of the course that will host the 3C2A State Championships in November.
No. 20 Canyons Handed 17-13 Road Loss at No. 6 El Camino
No. 20 College of the Canyons football suffered a 17-13 road loss to No. 6 El Camino College on Sept. 6, with the Cougars nearly overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit despite committing five turnovers in the game.
Canyons Gets 3-1 Road Win at Fullerton
College of the Canyons women's soccer captured its first road win of the season, taking a 3-1 result at host Fullerton College on Friday, Sept. 5.
Last Tune-Ups for SCV Football
Most of the SCV’s football teams are struggling so far this year in their non-conference or non-league games. In fact, this past weekend we only had three winners out of 10 teams. But we have full confidence in better results to come.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Sept. 27: TASC Fall Festival on the Farm
The Adult Skills Center will host Fall Festival on the Farm, Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.
Sept. 11: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Sept. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3:00 p.m.
COC Registration Open for Fall Short-Term Classes
Students who missed the start of the semester still have time to enroll at College of the Canyons. More than 455 late-start classes are available for the Fall 2025 semester.
Sept. 27-28: Native American Day Art Showcase at AV Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate California Native American Day with an Art Showcase on 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 27-28.
