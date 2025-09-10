AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction

AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex

The project means a lot to AMG because its not just about building facilities but about creating a modern, upgraded space for student-athletes, families and all of the Filmore community can come together to celebrate sports, school spirit and community pride.

AMG is proud to partner with the Fillmore Unified School District to bring this project to life, and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on students and the community for years to come.

