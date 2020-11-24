AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving

Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff’s Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL’s “Adopt a Family” program.

AMS Fulfillment President Betty-Lou Wiseman is in charge of the effort and is assisted by longtime employee Erica Martinez.

For the past few weeks, Erica and her team of volunteers have put up flyers and sent out emails companywide, seeking donations to purchase Thanksgiving dinners for the YAL families.

“AMS Really makes this holiday special for the parents,” said YAL Center Site Manager Jimmy Briano, “and these are families that would have difficulty providing such a meal on Thanksgiving. They are excited to receive the meals and so grateful.”

“The Youth Activity League is a nonprofit that serves kids from seven to 17 in so many ways,” Briano said. “Every day 50 or 60 kids come to the homework club where they can do their homework and use our computers.”

“We have after school field trips, we have a rec room, sports programs, softball, arts and crafts – a little bit of everything,” Briano said. “It’s somewhere for the kids to go. Deputy Rooney has always been amazing. He does so much for the kids.”

AMS employees have been generous and very appreciative of the opportunity as they contributed funds to purchase 55 full meals for the ‘Adopt a Family’ program.

Vallarta Supermarket in Valencia participated as well by offering the volunteers a 5% discount on the dinners.

Betty Lou and Ken Wiseman, Erica Martinez and several more from AMS will deliver the meals and meet with the families. They will be joined at the YAL Center by Deputy Rooney and Jimmy Briano.

“Being able to help for the past several years has been a blessing,” Martinez said. “It’s not how much we give but how much Joy – Love we all put into giving!”

Fully in the spirit of making Thanksgiving 2020 a day of gratitude for life and health in an unprecedented time, AMS is giving more than 360 turkeys to AMS employees to help with their meal, and as an additional thank you, the company is giving See’s Candy to the part-time and seasonal workers.