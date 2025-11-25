Amy Daniels | Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2

|
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
The Newhall Holiday Marketplace event will be held 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
As the holiday season gets underway, the California Highway Patrol reminds motorists that the simplest way to stay safe on the road this Thanksgiving weekend is to buckle up before every trip.
With all hopes for continuing 2025 SCV football riding on Saugus, there was a collective groan heard throughout the valley last Friday night, Nov. 21, when the Centurions took it on the chin from Apple Valley, losing 7-21.
At the first day of band camp in July, Dr. Rod Schueller, West Ranch High School’s Director of Instrumental Music, told his team their main goal should be to strive to get better each day.
At the regular Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors meeting on Nov. 18, SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone formally announced his upcoming retirement after 10 years of dedicated service.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 24 to Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Texas A&M Texarkana on Saturday, Nov. 22 in The MacArthur Center in four sets to move on to the NAIA Championship Tournament.
The Master's University women's soccer team took another post-season match to a shootout Nov. 22, but in the end it was No. 6 College of Idaho advancing to the final of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship with a 4-1 advantage in PKs.
Three players scored in double digits but it was not enough as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 66-58 Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Caldwell Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Master's University women's cross country team finished in fourth place at the NAIA nationals championships on Friday, Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK's "PL951" High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has long been sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
Founded in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction has become one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most respected general contractors, known for its craftsmanship, reliability and commitment to integrity.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, convened a joint informational hearing at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to walk through updates to the electric vehicle industry.
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
The Santa Clarita United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Valencia will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.
