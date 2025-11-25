header image

1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory
Amy Daniels | Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2
| Monday, Nov 24, 2025

Amy Daniels wishGiving Tuesday will be on Tuesday, Dec. 2. Giving Tuesday is an annual global movement dedicated to giving back, held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It was created in 2012 to counter consumerism by encouraging charitable acts like donating, volunteering and acts of kindness.

Below is a note from the William S. Hart Education Foundation Executive Director Amy Daniels.

Dear Friends of WiSH,

As we reflect with gratitude this Giving Tuesday, we know that many in our community are facing challenging times. Rising costs, economic uncertainty, and stretched resources are affecting families in every corner of the Santa Clarita Valley. Yet, even now, one thing remains true: together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The WiSH Education Foundation exists to fill the gaps that tax dollars simply can’t cover, programs too vital to cut, too important to postpone. We support over 20,000 students in grades 7-12 across the Hart District, and every student since 2012 has benefited from WiSH support.

What we fund changes from year to year and month to month, depending on need. That’s why our funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on student wellness – so that all students can benefit from our support. In fact, every student since 2012 has benefited from WiSH support. From STEM to the arts, special education to every Wellness Center, WiSH steps in to make the difference. We fund student programs that are not fully funded by tax dollars.

This Giving Tuesday, your gift helps sustain and expand some of our most critical initiatives. Take a look at just a bit of what we have funded:

Student Wellness: We’ve established/funded and annually maintain student wellness centers on every campus, offering students a safe place to unwind and access support. We have also supported resources like music therapy programs, baseline concussion testing for student athletes, CPR mannequins, and even campus defibrillators.

Chromebook and Desk Programs: Many students lack access to the technology or physical space they need to learn. Our Chromebook program ensures that under-resourced students stay connected. Our Student Desk Program, during COVID, provided desks and chairs to those who may not have had a stable workspace.

STEM and Makerspace: We have funded science equipment, Next Generation Science Standards supplies, upgraded computer-science labs, “Girls Who CODE” programs, graphing calculators, math intervention, and makerspaces where students can build, create, and innovate.

Literacy: Writing programs, access to library books, and literacy software help students of all backgrounds improve their reading and communication skills.

Special Education: Our funding supports classroom programming, supplies, and infrastructure like living-skills labs that empower students with special needs.

The Arts: Whether it’s digital media, music, painting, or performing arts, our arts funding helps students express themselves and grow creatively.

Career and College Readiness: We’ve provided resources for career-technical training and we proudly offer a year-long, free College Bound Webinar Series presented by Certified College Counselors.

Immersive Academic Pathways: We’ve also supported specialized pathways like Biomedical Science and Athletic Training, preparing students for real-world careers.

Why your support matters more than ever:

No government funding: WiSH does not receive state or federal education dollars. We rely entirely on donated funds from the community and occasional grants.

Your donation supports only Hart District students, funding programs that might otherwise be lacking tools and resources.

Resources for basic needs: In a time of rising costs, your gift ensures students have the tools (like Chromebooks) and support (like wellness centers) they need just to show up and thrive. Did you know that roughly 30% of our students in the Hart District are socioeconomically disadvantaged?

Our Board of Directors strongly believes that every student, no matter their passions or challenges, deserves to have the tools for success. Right now we’re being asked to do more with less. We’d like to say “Yes” to every ask, but we can’t.

Your generosity changes lives. You’re helping students feel safer, more supported, and more capable of reaching their fullest potential—especially when they need it most.

Today, would you consider making a Giving Tuesday contribution? Any amount helps.

A gift of $10, $25 or greater makes a difference, and choosing to make that a monthly donation allows us to sustain essential programs year-round.

Thank you for believing in WiSH’s mission, and for standing with our students during these tough times. Your compassion today becomes opportunity tomorrow.

I remain deeply grateful for the support we receive from our community. I am wishing you and your family a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday.

Warmest regards,

Amy

To donate to WiSH visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/donate.

Amy Daniels is the executive director of the WiSH Education Foundation. The WiSH Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides funding for programs and resources in the William S. Hart Union High School District, aiming to bridge gaps in state education funding. It raises money through donations, grants, and sponsorships to support initiatives like STEM, literacy programs, technology upgrades and student wellness programs, which are either underfunded or not funded by tax dollars.

