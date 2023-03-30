‘An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis’ Coming to PAC

Political activist and renowned scholar Dr. Angela Davis will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.

Part of COC’s Anti-Racism Speaker Series, “An Afternoon with Dr. Angela Davis” will be an hour-long event that will offer audience members the opportunity to hear Davis discuss how to become an activist, lead as a woman in any space, and inspire others to get involved.

Davis’s recent books include “Abolition Democracy,” “Are Prisons Obsolete?,” “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” and “The Meaning of Freedom.” Her latest book of essays, “Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement,” was published in February 2016.

Currently a Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and of Feminist Studies at the University of California Santa Cruz, Davis has also taught at San Francisco State University, Mills College, UC Berkeley, UCLA, Vassar, Syracuse University, the Claremont Colleges, and Stanford University.

Davis has lectured throughout the United States, as well as in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and South America.

This special event will be followed by a reception and book signing in the PAC lobby.

Tickets will be $10 and $5 for students.

To purchase tickets, please click [here].

