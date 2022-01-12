“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre

The MAIN is thrilled to welcome the thought-provoking and humorous production “And…Again” to its stage from Jan. 28 to 30.

“And…Again” is presented by Active Voice Productions in cooperation with Actors Equity Association. This full-length one-act by Dylan Brody and directed by Mark Kaplan is a powerful polemic disguised as a kitchen-table dramedy. The play spans decades and lays bare the casual conspirators who, unknowing and willfully blind, allow the rise of fascism to occur. In 70-lean minutes of laughter and suspense, this play shines a bright light on a shared blind spot that threatens a nation’s and a family’s united continuity.

The Friday, Jan. 28, performance will occur at 8 p.m. Saturday showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The final Sunday performance will occur at 2:00 p.m. General admission is $19 and $17 for students. Tickets may be purchased at AtTheMAIN.org.

For more information about “And…Again” at The MAIN and other upcoming productions for the 2022 season, please visit AtTheMAIN.org or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...