“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre

The MAIN is thrilled to welcome the thought-provoking and humorous production “And…Again” to its stage from Jan. 28 to 30.
“And…Again” is presented by Active Voice Productions in cooperation with Actors Equity Association. This full-length one-act by Dylan Brody and directed by Mark Kaplan is a powerful polemic disguised as a kitchen-table dramedy. The play spans decades and lays bare the casual conspirators who, unknowing and willfully blind, allow the rise of fascism to occur. In 70-lean minutes of laughter and suspense, this play shines a bright light on a shared blind spot that threatens a nation’s and a family’s united continuity.
The Friday, Jan. 28, performance will occur at 8 p.m. Saturday showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The final Sunday performance will occur at 2:00 p.m. General admission is $19 and $17 for students. Tickets may be purchased at AtTheMAIN.org.
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Traffic collisions and injuries on City of Santa Clarita streets are trending downward compared to pre-pandemic statistics, thanks in no small part to the continued safe driving behavior of Heads Up residents.
The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns - including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 197 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
(CN) — As COVID-19 surges across the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year on Monday. Among his high hopes: to curb the pandemic through increased testing and tackle another emergency threatening California — climate change.
The Bridge to Home Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Najarro, MSW, has been named the new executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley organization following the departure of former Executive Director Michael Foley.
