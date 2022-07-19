header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 19
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
| Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
matt connolly

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has announced California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly among its roster of Spring 2022 Grantees.

As a Curatorial Research Fellow, Connolly will receive a grant of $50,000 to support new scholarship on contemporary artistic practice, with a particular focus on the experimental and under-recognized.

Connolly, co-founder of Equitable Vitrines, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that organizes exhibitions and educational programming, most recently at REDCAT and Rudolf Schindler’s Fitzpatrick-Leland House, will use the funds to expand on his work exploring the compelling, yet little-known 1980s art program at First Bank System, a regional bank based in Minneapolis.

This same project was the subject of the graduate seminar Connolly and his partner and Equitable Vitrines co-founder Ellie Lee conducted at CalArts in the spring semester, titled “Pseudo-Events, First Bank System.”

When Sharon Lockhart, co-director of the Program in Photography and Media at the School of Art, invited the pair to teach at CalArts, she encouraged them to develop curricula that would convey the essence of Equitable Vitrines.

“Since its founding, Equitable Vitrines has facilitated and analyzed encounters between contemporary artists and non-practitioners out of the conviction that such encounters may reveal the real social utility of art in our era,” said Connolly.

While doing research to develop the course, Connolly came upon information about curator Lynne Sowder and the $5 million, 3,000-piece art collection she began assembling for First Bank System in 1980. Displayed throughout office buildings and bank branches housing 8,600 employees, the collection was formally and conceptually challenging, including works from Barbara Kruger, Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol and more. And yet, by 1986, an internal survey found that 69% of the staff did not like the bank’s collection. In response, Sowder designed several initiatives and opportunities for workers to engage with the art, offer their opinions, influence acquisition, and design in-house exhibitions.

With very little information on the First Bank System Visual Arts Program publicly available, likely because of its dissolution in 1990, and seeing it as both an insightful case study and event of art historical significance, Connolly will seek to research and interview those involved in the program and assemble a material record as part of his Warhol Fellowship.

“Like so many things in the art world, there are significant connections between CalArts and the FBS story,” said Connolly. “A large portion of my research so far would not have been possible without the guidance of Dorit Cypis, a CalArts-trained artist who lived in Minneapolis through the 1980s, and was involved in the First Bank program. Ellie and I were happy to be able to bring Dorit in to visit our class and I like to think that we were facilitating an intergenerational exchange that affirmed our students’ sense of belonging within an art-historically consequential lineage.”

The Warhol Foundation’s announcement on June 29 detailed a total of $3.9 million in grants awarded to 50 organizations from 18 states and the District of Columbia to support visual arts programs, exhibitions and curatorial research projects “that contribute to artistic flourishing around the country.”

Visit the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts for further information on the Spring 2022 Grantees.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly

Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
FULL STORY...

Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management

Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile

Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3.
FULL STORY...

CSU Unanimously Approves University-Wide Employment Policies

CSU Unanimously Approves University-Wide Employment Policies
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
FULL STORY...

CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives

CSUN Announces $1.8M in HSI Community Grants for CSU STEM Initiatives
Monday, Jul 11, 2022
First-of-its-kind Global Hispanic Serving Institution Equity Innovation Hub announced today $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
The Canyon Country Farmer's Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's governing board will take place Wednesday, July 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride
Female deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were among the first to ride the new Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride
Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center will host meet and greets every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Natural Area’s superintendents to ask questions and discover new park activities.
Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday
Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 29 new deaths and 18,849 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 532 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: