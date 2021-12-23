ANF’s Fire Use Restrictions Remain in Place Despite Rain, Snow

angelesnationalforestEffective tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 24, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest will decrease from “Very High” to “High.”

Recent rain and snowfall have increased moisture levels in grasses and shrubs across the Southland. With more rain and snow anticipated, fire management officials lowered the fire danger level to reflect the change in conditions.

Even though the threat of wildfire has been mitigated to “High,” the potential for a large fire remains. It is due to this; fire management officials have opted to keep the fire use restrictions in place.

The current restrictions allow forest visitors to use campfires and stove fires within designated campgrounds and picnic areas, where steel fire rings and stoves are provided.

Furthermore, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use a portable lantern or stove using jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside developed areas.

Additionally, with the New Year holiday approaching, we are reminding visitors that discharging or lighting fireworks of any kind is prohibited on the Angeles National Forest. Even though there has been rain and snowfall recently, fireworks can create enough spark to ignite a wildfire.

With the public’s help, we can start 2022 free of unwanted wildfires and focus our efforts on rehabilitating areas in the forest that have experienced wildfires in past years. We’re eager to welcome back visitors to these treasured landscapes but want to make sure it’s safe for the public and the national forest.

Fire Restrictions include:

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. 36 CFR 26 l.52(a).

2. Smoking. 36 CFR 261.52(c).

3. Welding, operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. 36 CFR 261.52(i).

4. Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except in authorized public shooting ranges. 36 CFR 261.58(m) Welding, grinding, and cutting are allowed only with a permit.

For more information about fire danger levels and fire use restrictions, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/angeles.

