‘Angel Art’ Now on Exhibit at The MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Angel Art,” by Krishna Thangavelu, is on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Monday, July 21.

This powerful collection features bright, expressive paintings that survived the Palisades Fire that now stand as testaments to resilience, renewal and the enduring power of art.

The community is invited to a special reception on Thursday, May 15 from 7-10 p.m. at The MAIN, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the artist and explore the exhibit firsthand.

The exhibition showcases pieces from Thangavelu’s Floral and Oceanscapes series, including vivid portrayals of blooming landscapes, moonlit waters and radiant sunsets. Created on canvas and wood panels, these paintings invite viewers to reflect on the beauty of the natural world, as well as the strength found in transformation.

Thangavelu’s process is deeply intuitive and rooted in the natural world.

“I bring home leaves, flowers, rocks, twigs and driftwood from the beach. I paint them, I’ve painted on them, and, sometimes, wrestling with a painting, the sun visits my studio and guides me,” she said.

The art reception will provide an opportunity to meet Thangavelu and gain insight into her creative process. The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the “Angel Art” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@santaclarita.gov.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

