Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order

Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021

By Press Release

The Angeles National Forest will end its forest closure order Wednesday at 11:59 pm, a week past the expiration of the California regional closure.

Additionally, the forest will lower its fire danger level from Critical to Extreme, which continues to ban any use of any open-flame or certain spark-emitting equipment forest-wide.

Other Southern California national forests, Los Padres, San Bernardino, and the Cleveland closures will also expire tonight with modified or updated fire use restrictions.

While the majority of the Angeles National Forest will reopen, a significant part of the forest will remain closed due to the 2020 Bobcat Fire. This closure order has been in place since the fire’s start in Sept. of 2020 and remains in-effect until April of 2022 to allow for the affected area to recover after the 100,000+ acre fire. The Bobcat closure order encompasses popular sites like Chantry Flat Picnic Area, and Buckhorn Campground.

“Several factors led to this decision allowing the closure order to expire,” said Robert T. Heiar, deputy forest supervisor, Angeles National Forest. “Although we remain in EXTREME fire danger conditions, the National and Regional improvement will help to provide the needed firefighting resources to southern California. As the forest remains in EXTREME fire danger conditions it is important to remember that full fire restrictions remain in place.”

More than 7,404 wildfires have burned over 2.25 million acres across all jurisdictions in California. The Angeles National Forest has responded to over 180 wildfires in or around its jurisdictional boundaries. As of Sept. 20, the national preparedness level has been lowered to Preparedness Level 4 (PL4); the Northern California Geographic Area has also lowered to PL4, and the Southern California Geographic Area remains at PL4.

The Angeles National Forest continues to monitor conditions on the forest for public and firefighter safety as there continues to be a potential for high intensity fires and large fire growth.

Officials recognize the important role of the forest in visitor’s lives and the Angeles National Forest and thank their partners and the public for their cooperation and understanding. Visitors with specific questions regarding the closure expiration or what remains closed are encouraged to call their local Forest Service office, visit the website, or social media pages for more information.

