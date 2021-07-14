Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’

Fire officials with Angeles National Forest raised the fire danger level from “very high” to “extreme”.

The raise in the danger level will affect both the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

“Fuel moistures on the forest are very dry, this condition combined with high temperatures support rapid fire spread. By restricting the use of fire throughout the forest, and increasing staffing levels, the objective is to reduce the potential of a catastrophic wildfire starting” said Angeles Forest Fire Chief, Robert Garcia.

Restrictions include:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire throughout the national forest and national monument

Smoking will not be allowed anywhere in the forest

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except in the authorized public shooting ranges. A person with a valid permit for the Forest Service or hunting with a valid California hunting license may discharge a firearm according to their permit or license.

All previous restrictions still apply.

More a list of all restriction visit. www.fs.usda.gov/angeles/

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...