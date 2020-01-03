Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia

Twenty local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are preparing to head to Melbourne, Australia to assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service in wildfire suppression operations.

Firefighters will leave from the Little Tujunga Hotshot Station in Sylmar.

The Type-2 Interagency crew will assemble at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 6 and depart for LAX at 4:30 p.m. to catch a flight leaving that evening.

The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season has burned an estimated 5,900,000 hectares (15,000,000 acres; 59,000 km2; 23,000 sq mi), destroyed over 2,500 buildings (including over 1,300 houses) and killed at least 22 people, with a further 28 missing in the state of Victoria as of Janaury 3, according to Wikipedia.

From November 2019, wildfires heavily impacted various regions of the state of New South Wales, such as the North Coast, Mid North Coast, the Hunter Region, the Hawkesbury and the Wollondilly in Sydney’s far west, the Blue Mountains, Illawarra and the South Coast, with more than 100 fires burnt across the state.

In Eastern Victoria and North-Eastern Victoria large areas of forest burnt out of control for four weeks before the fires emerged from the forests in late December, taking lives, threatening many towns and isolating Corryong and Mallacoota.

A state of disaster was declared for East Gippsland on January 3. Moderately affected areas were South Eastern Queensland, the Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island in South Australia, and areas of southwestern Western Australia, with a few areas in Tasmania and the ACT being mildly impacted.

The brushfires are the result of record-breaking heat and record-breaking drought.