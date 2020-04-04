[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
| Friday, Apr 3, 2020
high-use

Arcadia – The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.

The closure is in alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of National Forest visitors, volunteers and employees.

The closure includes four formal trailheads and 23 informal trail access points, resulting in a larger closure of 23 trails and 19 roads. In total, this results in closure of 81.5 miles of trail (out of 760 open miles) and 54.5 miles of road.

The closure does not close the ability to walk on to National Forest System land but does restrict access to roughly 40,000 out of 700,000 acres of the Angeles.

These closures will address public health and safety concerns to trail-related recreation. A violation of this prohibition is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both. (Reference 16 USC 551 and 18 USC 3559, 3571, and 3581. Forest Order No. 05-01-20-03.)

The USDA Forest Service may need to temporarily suspend access to additional recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that these areas can remain open for everyone’s enjoyment.

See the complete list below.

To protect public health and safety all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:

• Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.

• If an area is crowded, move to a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.

• Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes potential sources for the spread of COVID-19.

• Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for other visitors and employees.

For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.

Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at www.usda.gov/coronavirus.

For up-to-date information on the Angeles National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/angeles/.

The following trails and access points to trails are closed:

Trailheads:

Millard
San Antonio Falls (Baldy Bowl)
Icehouse Canyon
North Devil’s Backbone

Trails:

1311W13 KENYON DEVORE
1311W14 GABRIELINO NRT
1311W22 MT. WILSON
1311W28 RIM TRAIL
1312W09 VALLEY FORGE
1312W14.1/.2/.3 SAM MERRILL TRAIL
1312W18/.1 SUNSET RIDGE
1312W24 SAN GABRIEL PEAK
1312W27 EL PRIETO
237W08 ONTARIO PEAK TRAIL
237W12A BEAR CANYON LOOP TRAIL

237W05 DEVILS BACKBONE TRAIL
237W06A TELEGRAPH PEAK TRAIL
237W12 MT. BALDY TRAIL
237W08A BIGHORN PEAK TRAIL
237W07 CHAPMAN TRAIL
237W06B TIMBER MTN TRAIL
237W07A ICEHOUSE CANYON TRAIL
237W06 THREE T’s TRAIL
237W02 BALDY BOWL TRAIL
337W05.2 NORTH DEVIL’s BACKBONE
238W09 JOATNGA INTERPRETIVE LOOP TRAIL
337W01 ACORN

Roads:

2N40 BIG SANTA ANITA
2N45.1/.2 MT. WILSON TOLL RD.
2N50.1/.2 MT. LOWE
2N52 DISAPPOINTMENT RIDGE
2N65.1 MILLARD CANYON RD.
2N65.2 CHANNY TRAIL
2N66 BROWN MTN
2N68.1/.2 MALLARD RIDGE RD.
2N69 GOULD MESA
2N70.1 ARROYO SECO RD.
2N76.1/.2/.3 MT LUKENS RD.
2N81.1 EARL CANYON MOTORWAY
3N36 BPL No.1 (OLIVER RD.)
3N38.1/.2 DOANE EBEY RD.
3N43 DOANE CANYON RD.
3N54 MAY CANYON RD.
3N56 WILSON CANYON RD.
1N04A POTATO MTN SPUR
1N04 PALMER-EVEY CANYON
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
Santa Clarita Transit will implement a local Sunday schedule seven days a week as of Saturday, April 4, city officials said Friday.
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
More than 100 short-term classes are now open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester.
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
Cloth face masks can be used voluntarily to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
California now has 10,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Friday update.
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
The Los Angeles chapter of the Center for Nonprofit Management will host a three-day nonprofits webinar on April 6-7 and 9 to focus on financing options for nonprofit organizations.
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Congressional Candidate Forum on Friday, April 24, which will feature Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Mike Garcia.
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Hart District schools and all four of the elementary school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a series of new resources to aid small businesses and help California workers who have lost work due to COVID-19.
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
UCLA Participating in Clinical Trial to Test Anti-Viral Drug Against COVID-19
UCLA Health is one of 75 sites around the globe participating in a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health to test the effectiveness of a candidate anti-viral drug against COVID-
UCLA Participating in Clinical Trial to Test Anti-Viral Drug Against COVID-19
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
A UCLA Biodesign Fellow has developed in one week, a working, low-cost ventilator prototype built from parts purchased at Home Depot.
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses for Seniors
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that seniors with an expiring driver license will receive a 120-day extension in the mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses for Seniors
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
