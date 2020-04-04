Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas

Arcadia – The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.

The closure is in alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of National Forest visitors, volunteers and employees.

The closure includes four formal trailheads and 23 informal trail access points, resulting in a larger closure of 23 trails and 19 roads. In total, this results in closure of 81.5 miles of trail (out of 760 open miles) and 54.5 miles of road.

The closure does not close the ability to walk on to National Forest System land but does restrict access to roughly 40,000 out of 700,000 acres of the Angeles.

These closures will address public health and safety concerns to trail-related recreation. A violation of this prohibition is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both. (Reference 16 USC 551 and 18 USC 3559, 3571, and 3581. Forest Order No. 05-01-20-03.)

The USDA Forest Service may need to temporarily suspend access to additional recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) so that these areas can remain open for everyone’s enjoyment.

See the complete list below.

To protect public health and safety all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:

• Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.

• If an area is crowded, move to a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.

• Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes potential sources for the spread of COVID-19.

• Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for other visitors and employees.

For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.

Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at www.usda.gov/coronavirus.

For up-to-date information on the Angeles National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/angeles/.

The following trails and access points to trails are closed:

Trailheads:

Millard

San Antonio Falls (Baldy Bowl)

Icehouse Canyon

North Devil’s Backbone

Trails:

1311W13 KENYON DEVORE

1311W14 GABRIELINO NRT

1311W22 MT. WILSON

1311W28 RIM TRAIL

1312W09 VALLEY FORGE

1312W14.1/.2/.3 SAM MERRILL TRAIL

1312W18/.1 SUNSET RIDGE

1312W24 SAN GABRIEL PEAK

1312W27 EL PRIETO

237W08 ONTARIO PEAK TRAIL

237W12A BEAR CANYON LOOP TRAIL

237W05 DEVILS BACKBONE TRAIL

237W06A TELEGRAPH PEAK TRAIL

237W12 MT. BALDY TRAIL

237W08A BIGHORN PEAK TRAIL

237W07 CHAPMAN TRAIL

237W06B TIMBER MTN TRAIL

237W07A ICEHOUSE CANYON TRAIL

237W06 THREE T’s TRAIL

237W02 BALDY BOWL TRAIL

337W05.2 NORTH DEVIL’s BACKBONE

238W09 JOATNGA INTERPRETIVE LOOP TRAIL

337W01 ACORN

Roads:

2N40 BIG SANTA ANITA

2N45.1/.2 MT. WILSON TOLL RD.

2N50.1/.2 MT. LOWE

2N52 DISAPPOINTMENT RIDGE

2N65.1 MILLARD CANYON RD.

2N65.2 CHANNY TRAIL

2N66 BROWN MTN

2N68.1/.2 MALLARD RIDGE RD.

2N69 GOULD MESA

2N70.1 ARROYO SECO RD.

2N76.1/.2/.3 MT LUKENS RD.

2N81.1 EARL CANYON MOTORWAY

3N36 BPL No.1 (OLIVER RD.)

3N38.1/.2 DOANE EBEY RD.

3N43 DOANE CANYON RD.

3N54 MAY CANYON RD.

3N56 WILSON CANYON RD.

1N04A POTATO MTN SPUR

1N04 PALMER-EVEY CANYON