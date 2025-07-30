County DACC to Host ‘Clear the Shelters’ Event in August

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is excited to announce its participation in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event throughout the month of August, a nationwide initiative organized by NBC4 and Telemundo 52.
Throughout the month of August, adoption fees will be waived at all seven of our animal care centers, making it easier than ever for families to find their new furry companions. This also includes waived spay/neuter and microchip fees.
“Clear the Shelters” benefits not only animals across the United States but also those in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and gains exposure from 152 NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide. In 2024, the campaign achieved a remarkable milestone, with over 168,000 pets finding new homes—the highest adoption total in the event’s history, surpassing the previous year by nearly 7,000 pets. This initiative aims to find loving homes for pets in need, and DACC is proud to be part of this impactful movement.
Participating Animal Care Centers:
Agoura Animal Care Center
29525 Agoura Road
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
4275 North Elton Street
Baldwin Park, CA 91706
Castaic Animal Care Center
31044 Charlie Canyon Road
Castaic, CA 91384
Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center
216 West Victoria Street
Gardena, CA 90248
Downey Animal Care Center
11258 South Garfield Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Lancaster Animal Care Center
5210 West Avenue I
Lancaster, CA 93536
Palmdale Animal Care Center
38550 Sierra Highway
Palmdale, CA 93550
“Every animal deserves a loving home, and we are thrilled to participate in “Clear the Shelters” this August,” said Director, Marcia Mayeda. “By waiving adoption fees, we hope to inspire our community to consider adopting a pet and to help us find forever homes for the animals in our care.”
They invite everyone in the community to visit our animal care centers, meet their adoptable pets, and take advantage of this incredible opportunity to bring a new family member home. Together, let’s make a difference in the lives of these animals.
