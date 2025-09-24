header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 24
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
dozer
Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure
| Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
Water drop


As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.

It is essential to ensure that pets are secure and prepared year-round, particularly in the face of emergencies.

To help pet owners safeguard their furry, finned, feathered, and scaled friends, DACC recommends the following preparedness tips:

1.  Pet-Proof Your Home

Ensure the home is safe for pets by securing cleaning supplies, medications, and other harmful substances. Be mindful of toxic items such as chocolate, caffeine, and certain plants that can pose a risk to pets.

2. Create a Safe Space

Creating a safe space at home is important. Creating a safe space pets can retreat to will significantly reduce stress in situations where the pet may feel overwhelmed.

3. Prioritize Health

Regular check-ups with a veterinarian are crucial for a pet’s health. Ensure their vaccinations are up to date as this strengthens their immune system and protects them from various diseases.

4. Ensure Proper Identification

Sometimes pets can escape. Make sure the pet has proper identification, including a collar with owner contact information and the pet’s license, and the pet is microchipped. Visit any one of the County’s seven animal care centers to obtain a pet license and have the pet microchipped. The chances of reuniting with a pet is increased when they have proper identification.

5. Prepare an Emergency Pet Kit

Create a pet emergency kit that includes food and water for at least three days, any medications your pet may require, medical records, microchip information, and a leash or harness. Having a plan in place ensures all family members know what to do in the event of an emergency.

“During National Disaster Preparedness Month, it’s crucial that we remember our pets in our emergency plans,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “By taking proactive measures to ensure their safety, we can provide them with the love and security they deserve, even in times of crisis.”

As we observe National Disaster Preparedness Month, let us commit to keeping our beloved pets safe and secure. By following these proactive steps, we can ensure that our furry friends are prepared for any situation that may arise.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct.8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated Palmdale and Elizabeth Lake Areas

Oct.8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated Palmdale and Elizabeth Lake Areas
Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.
FULL STORY...

Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure

Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure
Wednesday, Sep 24, 2025
As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 29: SCE Public Safety Power Shutoff, Wildfire Safety Meeting

Sept. 29: SCE Public Safety Power Shutoff, Wildfire Safety Meeting
Tuesday, Sep 23, 2025
Southern California Edison will host a Public Safety Power Shutoff and Wildfire Safety Santa Clarita Valley community meeting on Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park

Sept. 27: Fall Tours Begin at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park
Monday, Sep 22, 2025
California State Parks is taking reservations for the fall tour season at Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park in Tehachapi beginning Saturdays, on Sept. 27 through Oct. 11.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans

Sept. 28: Deadline for Public Comments on Watershed Plans
Monday, Sep 22, 2025
There is only one week left to submit comments on the county's Safe, Clean Water Program's Draft Initial Watershed Plans. This includes planning for the Santa Clara River Watershed Area. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 28.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Despite Doubts On the Future of EVs in California, Confidence Remains, CSUN Dean says
Despite efforts at the federal level to curb California’s clean-air vehicle initiatives, including the phase out gas-powered vehicles, optimism remains on the future of electric vehicles in the state.
Despite Doubts On the Future of EVs in California, Confidence Remains, CSUN Dean says
American Women’s Rally Team Announces International Debut in the Legendary Dakar Classic Rally in 2027
Team Roamerdrive, powered by TWS Motors, today announced their entry into the 2027 Dakar Classic.
American Women’s Rally Team Announces International Debut in the Legendary Dakar Classic Rally in 2027
Oct.8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated Palmdale and Elizabeth Lake Areas
Officers from the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will be conducting field animal licensing efforts in the unincorporated areas of Palmdale (93550, 93551) and Elizabeth Lake (93532) beginning, Oct. 8.
Oct.8: Field Animal Licensing Efforts in Unincorporated Palmdale and Elizabeth Lake Areas
California Issues Statement on Credible Medical Information Regarding Acetaminophen and Pregnancy
 State officials from the California Department of Public Health, the Office of the Surgeon General, and the Department of Developmental Services issued the following statement on recent claims regarding acetaminophen and pregnancy:
California Issues Statement on Credible Medical Information Regarding Acetaminophen and Pregnancy
Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup
The Painted Turtle is thrilled to announce that Lana Del Rey has joined Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Beck for Harvest Moon, an exclusive daytime benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Oct. 25: Painted Turtle Announces Lana Del Rey To Join Harvest Moon Lineup
Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure
As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.
Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure
Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans
The city of Santa Clarita has been named a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans’ Clean CA initiative, joining 30 communities across the state receiving the designation.
Santa Clarita Officially Named a Clean California Community by Caltrans
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
dozer
FYI Co-Founders Receive ‘One Hart’ Award from Hart School District Board
Fostering Youth Independence co-founders Carolyn Olsen and Gina Stevens received the “One Hart” award at a recent board meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District, for exemplifying the district’s core values.
FYI Co-Founders Receive ‘One Hart’ Award from Hart School District Board
Sept. 29: SCE Public Safety Power Shutoff, Wildfire Safety Meeting
Southern California Edison will host a Public Safety Power Shutoff and Wildfire Safety Santa Clarita Valley community meeting on Monday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29: SCE Public Safety Power Shutoff, Wildfire Safety Meeting
SCV Veterans Nominations Now Open for SCV Chamber Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 15th annual Salute to Patriots, as the business community comes together to salute veterans for their leadership in the business community and their dedicated service to the nation.
SCV Veterans Nominations Now Open for SCV Chamber Salute to Patriots
Oct. 4: Document Shredding, Carpet Disposal Event
Burrtec Waste and the city of Santa Clarita are hosting a free document shredding and carpet recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
Oct. 4: Document Shredding, Carpet Disposal Event
Sept. 24: The Little Gym Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
The Little Gym will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 28313 Newhall Ranch Road., Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 24: The Little Gym Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’
One of the good things about Foothill League football games is that, each week, there should be three winners among our local high school teams. The flip side of that, unfortunately, is that there should also be three losers. Yes, ties are possible, but that would just muddy-up the playoff picture at season’s end, so we turn a blind eye to the possibility. This week we congratulate Hart, Valencia and Golden Valley on their Sept. 19 wins. We also congratulate College of the Canyons on its first football win of the season on Sept. 20.
SCV Football: Three Winners ‘Guaranteed’
Sept. 29: SBDC Webinar on Building an AI Website
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Building an AI Website - Things to Know Before You Do" on Monday, Sept. 29 from 12-1 p.m.
Sept. 29: SBDC Webinar on Building an AI Website
Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Oct. 4: West Ranch High School Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Mustangs Fall to Lions in GSAC Opener
A penalty kick goal turned out to be the difference in the game as The Master's University men's soccer team lost its conference opener to the Soka Lions 3-2 Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
Mustangs Fall to Lions in GSAC Opener
Brunnemann’s Two Goals Lift TMU Over Soka
Kegan Brunnemann's two goals pushed The Master's University women's soccer squad (4-2, 1-0) to a 3-2 win over SOKA University of America Saturday, Sept. 20 at Reese Field.
Brunnemann’s Two Goals Lift TMU Over Soka
Master’s Men Defend Home Turf at TMUXC Invite
The Master's University men's cross country team took the team and individual win at the TMUXC Invitational Saturday, Sept. 20 in Santa Clarita.
Master’s Men Defend Home Turf at TMUXC Invite
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Special Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 23 in the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the Valencia COC campus in room UCEN 301.
Sep. 23: Special Meeting of the COC Board of Trustees
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. to present and receive public input on the proposed Non-TimeCritical Removal Action associated with the Water Supply Well NC-13.
Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
The Valencia High School Band & Flag Booster will host the "13th Annual RAGNAROK Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings WBA SoCal Clinic - North Field Show," 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Valencia High School Field Stadium, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Santa Clarita 91355.
Oct. 4: Valencia High to Host 13th Annual RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
SCVNews.com