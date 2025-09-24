Animal Care and Control: National Disaster Preparedness Month Ensure our Pets Stay Safe and Secure

As September marks National Disaster Preparedness month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is urging pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of their furry companions.

It is essential to ensure that pets are secure and prepared year-round, particularly in the face of emergencies.

To help pet owners safeguard their furry, finned, feathered, and scaled friends, DACC recommends the following preparedness tips:

1. Pet-Proof Your Home

Ensure the home is safe for pets by securing cleaning supplies, medications, and other harmful substances. Be mindful of toxic items such as chocolate, caffeine, and certain plants that can pose a risk to pets.

2. Create a Safe Space

Creating a safe space at home is important. Creating a safe space pets can retreat to will significantly reduce stress in situations where the pet may feel overwhelmed.

3. Prioritize Health

Regular check-ups with a veterinarian are crucial for a pet’s health. Ensure their vaccinations are up to date as this strengthens their immune system and protects them from various diseases.

4. Ensure Proper Identification

Sometimes pets can escape. Make sure the pet has proper identification, including a collar with owner contact information and the pet’s license, and the pet is microchipped. Visit any one of the County’s seven animal care centers to obtain a pet license and have the pet microchipped. The chances of reuniting with a pet is increased when they have proper identification.

5. Prepare an Emergency Pet Kit

Create a pet emergency kit that includes food and water for at least three days, any medications your pet may require, medical records, microchip information, and a leash or harness. Having a plan in place ensures all family members know what to do in the event of an emergency.

“During National Disaster Preparedness Month, it’s crucial that we remember our pets in our emergency plans,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “By taking proactive measures to ensure their safety, we can provide them with the love and security they deserve, even in times of crisis.”

As we observe National Disaster Preparedness Month, let us commit to keeping our beloved pets safe and secure. By following these proactive steps, we can ensure that our furry friends are prepared for any situation that may arise.

