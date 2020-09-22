Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire.

DACC is currently sheltering 407 animals (243 Dogs, 20 Cats, 14 horses, 28 goats, 57 fowl, 3 mules, one donkey, three mini donkeys, two ponies, five tortoise, 23 pigs, five sheep, two rams and one cockatiel).

DACC is currently accepting additional animals at our four sheltering sites. Please see below for more details.

Livestock accepted at the following location:

– Antelope Valley Fairgrounds- 2551 W. Ave, H Lancaster, 93536

Companion animals are being accepted at the following locations:

– Palmdale Animal Care Center – 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, 93550

– Lancaster Animal Care Center – 5210 West Avenue I, Lancaster, 93536

– Baldwin Park Animal Care Center – 4275 Elton Street, Baldwin Park, 91706

We are happy to share all animals are safe and no injuries have been reported. This fire emergency serves as a reminder to horse and large animal owners across the County to develop actionable evacuation plans to reduce any loss and injury.

For more information, call (661) 940-4191.