Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).

DACC would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during Fourth of July celebrations.

“Fireworks can be terrifying for many pets, who may panic, harm themselves, or run away,” said Marcia Mayeda, Director of DACC, which counts the 4th of July and the days that follow as the busiest days of the year. “Pet owners are not always aware that their pets may react to the sounds and bright flashes of fireworks. This can trigger the fight or flight instinct.”

To ensure the safety of your pets, here are a few tips:

– Make sure your pet has a collar and tags with your personal information. Include a phone number where you can be reached.

– Get your pet microchipped and please verify the information for that microchip is correct.

– Keep your pets indoors in a cool, comfortable place with some “white noise” distraction.

– Your pets may want to hide; allow them access to a room away from windows.

– If your dog is outside, make sure all gates are closed and locked and fencing is secure. Your dog may try to escape if he becomes startled.