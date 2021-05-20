Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.

How you can help:

– Adopt: Make an appointment to see our available pets and possibly leave with a new forever friend to take home. https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/

– Foster: Fostering is an ideal activity for those who are unable to have an animal long term or someone who wants to provide a temporary home. https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-foster-caretaker/

– Donate: Shelters always need financial support and donations. There are many ways to help Los Angeles County pets. https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/donate/.

– Volunteer: Things have changed due to COVID, but please know that we can still use the support of our communities. There are many ways that you may continue to help and we need you! https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-volunteer/

“Adopting a dog from your local animal care center or rescue group is an extremely rewarding experience,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Giving a home to an animal in need will give you the knowledge that you saved a life and can inspire others to do the same. The unconditional love that rescue dogs provide warm our hearts and move us toward being communities where all animals are valued and loved.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...