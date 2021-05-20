header image

1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
| Thursday, May 20, 2021
National Dog Rescue Day

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.

How you can help:

Adopt: Make an appointment to see our available pets and possibly leave with a new forever friend to take home. https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/

Foster: Fostering is an ideal activity for those who are unable to have an animal long term or someone who wants to provide a temporary home. https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-foster-caretaker/

Donate: Shelters always need financial support and donations. There are many ways to help Los Angeles County pets. https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/donate/.

Volunteer: Things have changed due to COVID, but please know that we can still use the support of our communities. There are many ways that you may continue to help and we need you! https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-volunteer/

“Adopting a dog from your local animal care center or rescue group is an extremely rewarding experience,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Giving a home to an animal in need will give you the knowledge that you saved a life and can inspire others to do the same. The unconditional love that rescue dogs provide warm our hearts and move us toward being communities where all animals are valued and loved.”
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children

L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
Thursday, May 20, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination town hall for parents Tuesday night to update the public about the vaccine information for children.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 159 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,860 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen

Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination town hall for parents Tuesday night to update the public about the vaccine information for children.
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Spot fires in the bed of the Santa Clara River created a plume of smoke over the center of Santa Clarita Wednesday night.
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
Thirty years ago, I led an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas and we were often called upon to assist when authorities raided illegal and inhumane puppy mills.
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Promoting vibrant colors, abstract illusions, and scenes of serenity, the city of Santa Clarita has revealed the latest art exhibit, "Color is Your World".
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
The Valley Industry Association is inviting residents to join their Fourth annual State of the State program, with state senator Scott Wilk and assemblywoman Suzette Valladares. 
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
For the conclusion of it's latest Paying with a Purpose campaign, Logix federal credit union has raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that work to build the connection between people and their animal companions. 
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored the latest winner of the Carmen Sarro award during their 36th annual Women in Service celebration last Saturday. 
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Public Health is connecting businesses and workplaces needing vaccinations to County mobile units and vaccination partners throughout the community.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
The California DMV have announced REAL ID applicants will require one less document to provide during the application process. 
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
In an elaborate drill held on the banks of Castaic Lake on Tuesday, approximately 100 men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department participated in an active shooter training, honing their skills to not only be physically ready for that type of situation, but mentally, as well.  
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
SCV Water is asking for the community's input on how to address potential natural disasters like droughts, earthquakes and wildfires that could affect the service area.
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the Hart High School Indian mascot once again during its Wednesday night governing board meeting, but this time with the intention to discuss their potential plans or solutions to the issue.
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 159 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,860 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
