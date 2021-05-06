Annual CalFresh Awareness Month Underway

The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to publicize the CalFresh Nutrition Program and acknowledge community partners throughout the month of May for helping to raise public awareness year-round.
“Hunger impacts all aspects of human life from healthcare to education, and it is essential that we increase awareness of CalFresh,” said DPSS Director Antonia Jiménez. “Families who were just barely getting by paycheck-to-paycheck before the pandemic have been hit even harder by the COVID-19 crisis. Unfortunately, food insecurity has impacted many L.A. County residents: older adults, working people, students, children and youth. DPSS is so proud to promote CalFresh because it truly is an effective anti-hunger program.”
This year’s campaign comes at a time when many households are experiencing continual food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, food insecurity hit an all-time high in Los Angeles County with an estimated 873,000 households experiencing at least one instance of food insecurity. In 2020, the County utilized $137 million in CARES Act funding to distribute 10 million pounds of food at more than 100 drive-through events. While this funding was temporary, CalFresh offers a long-term solution for everyone.
On May 11 at 9:00 a.m., Jiménez will host a CalFresh Virtual Town Hall to promote the benefits of CalFresh and answer community questions. The event will be livestreamed via DPSS’ Facebook account at @LACoDPSS. She will be joined by Michael Flood, President and CEO of the L.A. Regional Food Bank, and Amy Zhao, Project Lead at the Chinatown Service Center. A special video message from Hilda Solis, Chair of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, will be featured. Representatives from local news media outlets, community-based organizations, and the general public are all invited to join the virtual community gathering.
During the month of May, DPSS urges all County residents to support the CalFresh Awareness Month campaign by sharing CalFresh information with those in their community who need it most. The department is also encouraging the public to follow DPSS on social media and share the hashtag #ChooseCalFresh on their social media platforms.
Please click [here] for more information about CalFresh Program.
The County of Los Angeles announced Thursday that it has distributed 23 million units of free PPE through its joint effort with PPE Unite to protect 433,000 employees at small businesses across the County.
The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to publicize the CalFresh Nutrition Program and acknowledge community partners throughout the month of May for helping to raise public awareness year-round.
The County of Los Angeles announced Thursday that it has distributed 23 million units of free PPE through its joint effort with PPE Unite to protect 433,000 employees at small businesses across the County.
The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its annual CalFresh Awareness Month campaign to publicize the CalFresh Nutrition Program and acknowledge community partners throughout the month of May for helping to raise public awareness year-round.
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department will present “The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version,” a live virtual musical production based on the eponymous beloved television series on May 7-9.
Santa Clarita Valley public junior high and high school students will remain in the blended learning model — two days a week of in-person instruction — for the remainder of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District officials announced Wednesday night.
During their first in-person meeting of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are planning to hear public comments under a new format Wednesday, as well as discuss a potential decrease to the number of units seniors need to graduate in light of COVID-19.
The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.
Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.