Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 13
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
COC Star Party

File photo of COC Star Party. This year’s Star Party will be held virtually.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will host its fall 2020 star party virtually Friday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Padi Boyd, chief of the Exoplanets and Stellar Astrophysics Laboratory at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, will present “Beyond the Night Sky: The Once-Invisible Universe,” which will provide attendees with an overview of space telescopes operating today and what we can expect to learn from space observatories in the near and far future.

“Although in a virtual format, we are excited to bring back our Star Party event, to hear from a wonderful guest speaker, explore the skies, and see our students in action,” said Anthony Michaelides, dean of campus services and operations at the Canyon Country Campus. “With a focus on what today’s high-tech telescopes allow us to explore, it’s sure to be both exciting and educational for all who attend.”

The virtual Star Party will still feature the opportunity for participants to observe through telescopes during the webinar with the help of the Local Group Astronomy Club of SCV, science demonstrations by COC students, and a Q&A session.

“The virtual Star Party is one of several exciting opportunities for community ‘Science Talks’ planned for the 2020-21 academic year,” said Dr. Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country Campus. “With a focus on community engagement with compelling science topics, the Science Talks series will continue to highlight exceptional instruction and program opportunities at COC including new opportunities ahead in the forthcoming Science Center.”

Later this fall, the second Science Talk, “COVID-19: The Immune System and Herd Immunity,” will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Featuring a panel of COC faculty, this Zoom event will discuss herd immunity for COVID-19, vaccine development, and a Q&A session.

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information about these virtual events and upcoming Science Talk plans, please visit the Canyon Country Campus webpage.
%d bloggers like this: