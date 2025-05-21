header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 21
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
| Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Water drop


The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow.

While the overall decrease in school enrollment compared to prepandemic levels continues to be a source of strain on public schools, new initiatives such as Transitional Kindergarten show significant growth and signs of promise as local educational agencies (LEAs) work to reengage families, especially as California’s families experience increased economic hardship.

“The overall slowing enrollment decline is encouraging and reflects the hard work of our LEAs across the state,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “While we have more work to do, the dramatic growth in TK is inspiring and shows that providing rigorous and quality programs can be a key ingredient to bringing more families back to our schools. One of our initiatives in this area is expansion of Dual Language Immersion programs as a strategy to drive future enrollment growth by providing school programs that are in high demand from California’s families.”

In the 2024–25 school year, overall student enrollment declined by 0.54 percent compared to the year prior, representing a slowing of declining school enrollment. Though the change from the prior school year is minimal, the difference between current year enrollment and pre-pandemic enrollment remains significant.

The most significant trend in California’s 2024–25 school enrollment data reflects an increased demand for specific education initiatives, such as TK.

Even as overall enrollment has fallen, TK enrollment continues to boom, with a year-over-year increase of 17.2 percent. The number of LEAs offering TK at all school sites has increased to 85 percent, and as TK expansion creates more spaces in state preschool, enrollment of three-year-olds in state preschool continues to rise. Overall, more and more families are taking advantage of public opportunities for early learning.

This growth in preschool and TK shows that directly responding to California families’ enthusiasm for specific educational initiatives is a strong path to reengaging families in schools.

Dual Language Immersion (DLI) programs have shown significant growth statewide: as of 2023–24, there were 1,036 DLI programs in California, a 39 percent increase from 747 DLI programs in 2018–19.

Recent local data shows that Expanded Learning program expansion mirrors trends in transitional kindergarten and DLI expansion: as the number of seats increases, they are filled. In Elk Grove Unified, broadened access to Expanded Learning programs has increased program enrollment from 3,300 to 12,000—a 264 percent increase.

These data points offer insights into in-demand educational initiatives and a potential path to reversing long-term school enrollment trends.

More information about Superintendent Thurmond’s initiatives can be found on the CDE Initiatives web page. Another webinar about California’s DLI expansion is scheduled Tuesday, June 3 at 2:00 p.m. and can be viewed on the CDE Facebook page. For more information on Universal PreKindergarten (UPK) and TK, please see Universal PreKindergarten FAQs and Transitional Kindergarten FAQs on the CDE website. TK is a core component of the UPK program. It enrolls students in the first year of a two-year kindergarten program, using a modified kindergarten curriculum that is age and developmentally appropriate.

Inquiries from members of the media regarding the Superintendent’s Initiatives can be directed to communications@cde.ca.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment

Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies

Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees

May 21: Hart Board to Recognize Retirees
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, May 21, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting

May 20: Saugus School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, May 16, 2025
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 29: Castaic Middle School Presents ‘Spring Music Showcase’

May 29: Castaic Middle School Presents ‘Spring Music Showcase’
Friday, May 16, 2025
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Castaic Middle School Spring Music Showcase will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 29 at Castaic Middle School.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger served in a lead role at a bipartisan congressional roundtable discussion on wildfire disaster recovery, hosted in the U.S. Capitol by Representatives Judy Chu and Brad Sherman and Senator Alex Padilla.
Barger Leads Fire Disaster Recovery Roundtable in Washington, D.C.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station has officially launched the Virtual Deputy program,an innovative online platform designed to improve service delivery for non-emergency matters, reduce response times, and more effectively allocate law enforcement resources while offering added convenience for citizens.
LASD Launches “Virtual Deputy” Program to Enhance Public Service for Non-Emergency Calls
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
The California Department of Education released 2024–25 school enrollment data on DataQuest, showing that the decline in public school enrollment has begun to slow. 
Annual Enrollment Data Shows Slowing Decline in Overall School Enrollment
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
 Rep. George Whitesides joined Rep. Dave Min to introduce the Building Resiliency and Understanding of Shrublands to Halt Fires Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing the growing threat of wildfires in shrubland ecosystems across the Western United States.
Whitesides Introduces BRUSH Act to Improve Wildfire Resilience in Shrublands
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, the California Highway Patrol urges drivers and passengers to prioritize safety by buckling up before each trip.
CHP Ramps Up Holiday Roadway Patrols Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host the Spring Hockey Cup Tournament from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26.
May 22 – May 26: The Cube to Host Largest Spring Hockey Cup Tournament Yet
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program for the third consecutive year.
June 24-July 31: SCV Water’s Scout Days Program Returns for Summer 2025
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
See the list of graduation ceremonies scheduled for the end of the 2024-25 school year in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Schools Celebrate Graduation Ceremonies
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
For teens, Summer means freedom. But it also means irregular sleep patterns, boredom and increased screen time without the school routine. For a fifth summer, Santa Clarita Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 - 19 to work out for free once school is out as a part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass program.
Planet Fitness Offers Free High School Summer Pass Program
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
May is Older Americans Month and the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs urges everyone to rethink what aging really looks like and celebrate the vibrant, powerful roles older adults play in our lives and communities.
May is Older Americans Month, Explore Senior Resources
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that an extended period of hot weather is expected now through Friday, May 23, throughout Los Angeles County, with highs in the 90s to lower 100s, away from the coast.
Extended Period of Hot Weather Predicted
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
After the Eaton and Palisades fires, many people were left without homes, jobs and resources. The results of how families and communities were impacted may have come from a lack of accessibility to information and services including educating residents on strategies for handling unexpected situations.
May 24: CSUN to Host ‘After The Fires, A Retreat On Environment, Regeneration’
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has introduced an amendment to the Federal budget reconciliation process that would ensure families affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill are not unfairly taxed on the assistance they receive.
Whitesides Introduces Amendment to Ensure Chiquita Landfill Help is Not Taxed
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Daniel V. Chavira, 21, an off-duty deputy, was killed in a multivehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Monday, May 19.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present "Growth on the Horizon: Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses" on Thursday, June 5 at 4-6 p.m.
June 5: Small Business Council, Mastering the Art of Scaling Small Businesses
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
Los Angeles County’s Chief Sustainability Office and local nonprofit intermediary Community Partners have announced a second tranche of $10 million in community grants to alleviate food insecurity and build a more resilient food system across the region.
L.A. County Invests Additional $10 Million to Advance Food Equity
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club invites all to the Sunday, June 1 "Celebrating Graduates" Square and Round Dance, 2-4:30 p.m.
June 1: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Celebrating Graduations’ Dance
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
College of the Canyons women's tennis student-athletes Baylee Renfro and Leilani Figalan were both recognized with Honorable Mention selections as part of the 2025 All-Western State Conference team.
Renfro and Figalan Earn All-WSC Honorable Mention Selections
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
After overcoming addiction and experiencing tremendous loss, Zoe Hollenbeck reached her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse thanks to College of the Canyons.
COC Grad Finds ‘A Second Chance’
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
College of the Canyons freshman Hazel Rhodes stamped her name in the Cougars' track & field history book over the weekend, winning the individual 3C2A State Championship in the 400m and earning Junior College All-American honors with a fantastic performance at the State Championship meet hosted by College of San Mateo May 16-17.
Hazel Rhodes Wins 3C2A Individual State Title (400m), Antonio Moore is Runner-Up (110h)
SCVNews.com