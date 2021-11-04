header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
Military
Members of the United States Marine Corps lead a flag ceremony at the 2021 Veteran Golf Tournament held at the Valencia Country Club Monday morning. November 01, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

More than a hundred former members of the military played their way through the Valencia Country Club golf course Monday as part of the 2021 “Thank a Veteran” golf event.

This year featured 136 golfers — 103 of whom are veterans playing for free — and was considered a return to the annual Santa Clarita Valley tradition after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Every year, the program is designed, according to the event founder and chairwoman Nancy Butler, to give veterans an opportunity to enjoy a free round of golf while also raising funds for local nonprofits geared toward assisting those who have previously served in the armed forces.

“It means quite a bit,” said Bill Zeko, a Vietnam veteran golfer, when asked what he thinks an event like Monday’s means for local veterans. “There’s a lot of memories, and we can support one another, encourage one another.”

In the event, as it has been organized in years past, the golfers are divided into subgroups that play the course together, often mixing and matching friends with those who came alone. While the veterans are not asked to pay for anything during the day, even receiving drinks and snacks along the way throughout the day, the non-veterans paid a set fee, Butler said.

Golf Swings

Air Force Veteran Dwight Harris, left, practices his swing ahead of the 2021 Veteran Golf Tournament held at the Valencia Country Club Monday morning. November 01, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Golf Tournament Patio

The 2021 Veteran Golf Tournament is held at the Valencia Country Club Monday morning. November 01, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Butler announced that the 2019 event had resulted in donations being made to both the William J. Pete Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster as well as the Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita chapter. Although the final list of recipients for this year’s generated funds has not yet been decided, at least one of the organizations will be The Battle Buddy Foundation.

Firefighters Raise Flag

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department prepare hang a flag from the ladder of a fire apparatus at the 2021 Veteran Golf Tournament held at the Valencia Country Club Monday morning. November 01, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

During this year’s event, those in attendance had the opportunity to bid on gift baskets and participate in raffles, the prizes of which were donated by local businesses and organizations. Participants were treated to a boxed lunch while on the course, and the event was capped off with another catered meal and prizes awarded to winning teams.

However, when asked what he thought the most important part of the event was, Lynn Helvig, a military veteran as well as member of the event’s board, said it was not the golf or prizes, but the camaraderie shared among those in attendance.

“A lot of people get together to have a good time and some of these people have been around since the beginning,” said Helvig, referencing the near decade-long run the event has had. “I met an old shipmate of mine here … I think everybody deserves a good time of reflection. That’s kind of what this is about.”

Nancy Butler

Nancy Butler, founder and event chair of The 2021 Veteran Golf Tournament, speaks to veterans at the Valencia Country Club Monday morning. November 01, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Kathryn Barger

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presents a commendation to Vietnam War veteran Kenneth Hasler at the 2021 Veterans Golf Tournament held at the Valencia Country Club Monday. November 01, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Before the convoy of golfers heads out, each year one particular veteran is recognized for their service. This year, county Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored Navy veteran Ken Hasler, who served in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion during the Vietnam War.

Hasler was presented with a flag that was flown over Washington, D.C., in his honor as well as a proclamation from the L.A. County Board of Supervisors that Barger said represented the “thanks of 10 million L.A. County residents who thank you for your service and for everything you’ve done on behalf of the citizens.”

The former “Navy Seabee,” as members of the Construction Battalion are colloquially known, dedicated the recognition to the other members of his team who helped build bridges, hospitals, roads and water systems in the war-affected regions of Vietnam during the war. He said many Vietnam veterans at the time came home to hostile welcomes, and saw Monday’s event as the opposite of those receptions decades ago.

“I worry that it will get back to the indifference that we had when we got back from Vietnam, but this is wonderful,” said Hasler, who added he was shocked when his name was called by Barger at the event. “It means a lot.”

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing
With shovels full of dirt, Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley and its community partners began building hope and dreams in Newhall on Monday.
Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing
Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
More than a hundred former members of the military played their way through the Valencia Country Club golf course Monday as part of the 2021 “Thank a Veteran” golf event.
Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Supervisors Clarify Rent Registry Requirements
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to clarify requirements of the L.A. County Rent Registry after receiving hundreds of concerns and complaints from homeowners in unincorporated areas of the county.
Supervisors Clarify Rent Registry Requirements
‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita
The Salvation Army, in partnership with Sam's Club is bringing a holiday moment to Santa Clarita. 
‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Starts Giving Vaccine To Children 5 to 11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,605 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,719 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Starts Giving Vaccine To Children 5 to 11
Salvation Army Food Bank Seeks Food Donations
The Santa Clarita Salvation Army corps is seeking the public's help to refill their food bank stores for the coming weeks.
Salvation Army Food Bank Seeks Food Donations
City Housing Elemental Draft Update Now Available
The Housing Element of the city of Santa Clarita's General Plan is in the process of being updated and a public draft has been published for residents to review.  
City Housing Elemental Draft Update Now Available
Book Bag Sale Returns For Fall Season
Those who missed the summer book bag sale are in luck, as the Santa Clarita Public Library announced the Fall Book Bag Sale. 
Book Bag Sale Returns For Fall Season
L.A. Parks Brings Winter Activities And More
L.A. County parks is gearing up for winter fun and beyond with a host of events and activities for all to enjoy.
L.A. Parks Brings Winter Activities And More
Festival Of Trees To Support Boys And Girls Club
Westfield Valencia Town Center is inviting all to this year's Festival of Trees, to support the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Festival Of Trees To Support Boys And Girls Club
SCV Sees Decline In Issued Speeding Tickets
The Santa Clarita Valley has seen a drop in speeding tickets issued, as well as a drop in overall traffic citations, according to local law enforcement data.
SCV Sees Decline In Issued Speeding Tickets
City Hires Counsel For Expected Election Litigation
City of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Tuesday that they have hired a law firm to represent the city in expected litigation over “at-large” City Council elections.  
City Hires Counsel For Expected Election Litigation
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Jan. 17: Artist Kevin Davidson to Demonstrate Oil Palette Knife Demo
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight artist Kevin Davidson in a Zoom oil palette knife demo on Jan. 17, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Davidson will demonstrate integrating a palette knife into an oil brush painting.
Jan. 17: Artist Kevin Davidson to Demonstrate Oil Palette Knife Demo
6 SCV Football Teams Head to Playoffs
A total of six Santa Clarita Valley varsity football teams are heading to the playoffs this year, giving each a chance to win out their division and take home their respective section championship trophy.
6 SCV Football Teams Head to Playoffs
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closure on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announced extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work starting Friday, Nov. 5.
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closure on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
COC Spring, Winter 2022 Registration Underway
College of the Canyons registration is underway now with about 50% of the more than 1,900 class sections available in-person during the Spring 2022 semester at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.
COC Spring, Winter 2022 Registration Underway
City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021
October 30 was the day we cut the ribbon and welcomed residents to the new Canyon Country Community Center.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – November 2021
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Explains Plans to Lift Masking Requirements, Vaccinate Children 5 to 11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 17 new deaths and 896 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,586 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Explains Plans to Lift Masking Requirements, Vaccinate Children 5 to 11
Three Teachers Reportedly Punched by Castaic High Student
Multiple teachers were reportedly struck by a Castaic High Student on Tuesday, resulting in a response from law enforcement officials.
Three Teachers Reportedly Punched by Castaic High Student
Hart Board to Discuss Labor Agreements, Census Data
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss labor union bargaining agreements as well as the 2020 U.S. Census data during its Wednesday night regular meeting.
Hart Board to Discuss Labor Agreements, Census Data
Newhall School District Board Discusses, Approves Raises
The Newhall School District governing board unanimously approved a 4% salary increase for Superintendent Jeff Pelzel after he obtained an “exemplary rating” while teachers begin negotiations with the district in hopes of a similar outcome.
Newhall School District Board Discusses, Approves Raises
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
SCVNews.com
