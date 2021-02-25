Annual Flair Cares Food Drive Underway

Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is hosting its 6th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, through March 31. The drive benefits the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, Food Pantry, LAX, the Salvation Army Santa Monica food pantry, and the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery. Flair is matching donations up to 250 pounds of food donated by customers at each location.

“The pandemic has made an already critical food crises for families in Los Angeles County an even more difficult struggle, and more and more of our neighbors are now in need,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “At Flair, we believe that no one should go hungry, which is why we are committed to collecting as much food as possible, and to matching donations up to 250 pounds per location, during our 6th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive.”

Anyone may bring unopened, canned or boxed food to any Flair Cleaners – Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City, or Valencia. We cannot accept any food that has passed its expiration date and that is packaged in glass. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for 50% off dry cleaning on a future visit.

Customers using Flair Cleaners Free No Contact Pickup and Delivery service can leave bags or boxes of food they wish to donate when they leave their orders for pickup.

Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to the following charities:

The Salvation Army Santa Monica feeds meals to anyone in need – this includes homeless people of all ages, as well as individuals and families who may be down on their luck and in need of a helping hand.

The Santa Clarita Grocery operates as an all-volunteer organization serving “week worth of groceries” and personal care items, for our guests including fresh milk, eggs, produce, canned goods, dried goods, meat, deli and breads.

Food Pantry, LAX, was established in 1985 under the auspices of the Westchester/Ladera Clergy Association as a community-based means of feeding the poor in the community. Its mission is to provide food in the form of groceries to low- and no-income families and individuals in their area. Bags of groceries are sufficient to provide meals for 1-2 days to the families that come to the Food Pantry each week.

Established in 1983, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry is a 100% volunteer coalition of diverse religious institutions working together to address the problem of hunger in the communit

About Flair Cleaners

For more than 60 years, Flair Cleaners has been the choice for style-conscious, Los Angeles County residents who seek quality, convenience, and environmentally safe dry cleaning and laundry services. In addition to extended hours seven days a week, Flair offers home and office pickup and delivery, and uses only the all-natural GreenEarth dry cleaning process. Flair operates stores in Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City, and Valencia. For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community outreach, or its environmental commitment, visit FlairCleaners.com, or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FlairDryCleaners.

