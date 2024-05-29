Annual LASD Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign

|
The city of Santa Clarita presents “Character Strengths,” an art exhibition by Deitra Charles. This collection of expressive paintings explores themes of family, community and peace. It will be on display from June 13 to Sept. 11, at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
From June 1–8, 2024, a consortium of some of Los Angeles County’s most prominent opera companies, including Mission Opera in the Santa Clarita Valley, along with OPERA America, presents OperaFest LA, a week-long performance festival running concurrently with the 2024 Opera Conference and World Opera Forum in downtown Los Angeles.
|
The city of Santa Clarita announces the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Celebrating Diversity,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This showcase will run from June 6 through Sept. 18, 2024, with a special reception event planned for Friday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m.
|
Los Angeles Countny Sheriff's Department Sergeant Michael Lennig reminds drivers to always buckle up and secure children in the right car seats when visiting friends and family.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was unanimously approved on the Senate floor last week.
|
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced that Cocktails on the Roof returns to Hello Subaru of Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 6.
|
1987
- Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story
]
|
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Dawn/Eclipse of A New Era,” an expressive photographic exhibition by acclaimed artist Harry Gamboa Jr.
|
The 2024 Eat. Drink. Local. Festival will be held Saturday, June 1, 2-8 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service, offering convenient transportation to Ventura Harbor on the weekends starting Saturday, June 1 through Sunday, Sept. 1.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Full Moon Community Hike Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, meet at the outdoor basketball courts.
|
The Small Business Council of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Digital Tools and Transformation for Small Business" on Thursday, June 13, 4-5:30 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its June After Hours Business Mixer on Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at BBSI, 25124 Springfield Court Suite 150, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Search and Rescue Team will benefit from a fundraiser to be held Thursday, May 30 at Mendocino Farms from 2-9 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a traffic alert for Santa Clarita Valley residents to expect temporary traffic delays on Sand Canyon Road near Condor Ridge Road beginning Wednesday, May 29.
|
1888
- Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story
]
|
Several months ago, a student paused before class to ask Julie Larson, Ph.D., how she was feeling about her upcoming retirement. She laughed.
|
MARION, Ind. -- Caleb Pouliot came less than two inches from claiming his third national title in two years on the final day of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field National Championships in Marion, Ind.
|
The award-winning documentary “SPELLERS,” the crew of which included alumni of The Master’s University and a TMU faculty member, is now available to watch for free on YouTube.
|
On May 21, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a recommendation submitted by Supervisors Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and Lindsey Horvath instructing the L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) to take the lead on future collaboration and coordination with the state and federal Departments of Veterans Affairs.
|
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget has helped some of the Golden State’s budget woes, though financial problems continue to loom on the horizon, the state Legislative Analyst’s Office said Friday.
|
Jonathan Larson started the final round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf Championships tied for ninth, but a 9-over 81 dropped him to T27 on the final day of competition.
|
The community is invited to come tour Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark and enjoy the harmonies of the Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet Sunday, June 2.
