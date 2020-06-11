Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer Cancelled

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21 at College of the Canyons.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, staff and especially, our families,” said Mike Jaffe, Executive Director of the MHF. “Just because the official Walk has been cancelled doesn’t mean that we can’t proceed with some of the fun activities. We would like to invite all of the participants to contact our office to arrange a pickup of their commemorative gift. We would also like all of the walkers to send in photos of themselves out walking (or a team photo, if it can be done safely) and we will post them on our website.

“Additionally, our silent auction will move online and can be found starting Monday, June 15, at

www.biddingforgood.com/mhf. All of us at the MHF thank our sponsors and participants for their support and understanding,” Jaffe said. “We ask that everyone continue to take all steps necessary to stay safe and healthy.”

Donations for the walk can still be made at https://www.classy.org/event/2020-mhf-walkfor-kids-with-cancer/e268154

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families in our community. For over 25 years, the Foundation has provided individualized, caring support that addresses the various ways in which life is disrupted for local families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. They provide financial, social and emotional support to our local families dealing with this terrible disease. The aim of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is to ensure that families have what they need so their child can concentrate on getting well.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation can be reached at 661-250-4100 or mail@mhf.org.

To learn more about the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, please visit www.mhf.org.