1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
| Thursday, Mar 12, 2020
mike jaffe, hoefflin interim executive director
Photo by RobComeau.com for Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer.

 

Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, staff and especially, our families, some of whom may have compromised immune systems”, said Mike Jaffe, Interim Executive Director of the MHF. “I have contacted COC and requested that, once it is safe to do so, we will determine another date to hold our walk.

“All of us at the MHF thank our sponsors and participants for their support and understanding and we ask that everyone take all steps necessary to stay safe and healthy.”

Throughout the year, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation helps families in many ways, including providing financial assistance, support services and family outings — aid crucial to families dealing with the emotional and unexpected financial burden of pediatric cancer.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer is a public nonprofit 501(c) (3) foundation serving children and families touched by pediatric cancer in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys. For more information, please contact us at (661) 250-4100 or go to www.mhf.org.
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors

Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Thursday, Mar 12, 2020
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
FULL STORY...

Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop

Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
Thursday, Mar 12, 2020
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a 2-day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV

Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
FULL STORY...

April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament

April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as a Humanitarian Sponsor of Vitamin Angels, a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world
Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels
MLB: Opening Day Delayed at Least 2 Weeks; Spring Training Suspended
Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.
MLB: Opening Day Delayed at Least 2 Weeks; Spring Training Suspended
Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a 2-day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
COC: No In-Person Classes Starting Next Week
College of the Canyons will begin the process of transitioning in-person spring semester classes to online formats starting Monday, March 16.
COC: No In-Person Classes Starting Next Week
Princess Cruises Suspends Global Ship Operations for 60 Days
In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10.
Princess Cruises Suspends Global Ship Operations for 60 Days
Newsom’s Executive Order Aims to Strengthen State’s COVID-19 Response
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order Thursday further enhancing California’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom’s Executive Order Aims to Strengthen State’s COVID-19 Response
SCV Sheriff’s Station Limits Public Access to Lobby
To protect the health of the public and personnel, and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is limiting access to its front lobby unless you are experiencing an emergent situation, for the remainder of the month of March.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Limits Public Access to Lobby
St. Francis Dam Disaster Foundation Discusses Plans, Vision for Memorial
Exactly one year ago, on the anniversary of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster in San Francisquito Canyon, Congress passed the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Act, agreeing to create a national memorial and monument to recognize the lives lost.
St. Francis Dam Disaster Foundation Discusses Plans, Vision for Memorial
Water Advisory Issued for LA County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall
Water Advisory Issued for LA County Beaches
Disneyland, CA Adventure to Temporarily Shutdown Beginning March 14
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
Disneyland, CA Adventure to Temporarily Shutdown Beginning March 14
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 death along with six more new cases on Wednesday.
LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the more than 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
There were no known cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Tuesday, but the community is encouraged to take preventative steps as residents continue their regular activities, according to health officials.
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Valencia on Tuesday.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Freelance journalists in California have lost job opportunities and seen their First Amendment rights violated under a new law meant to help freelancers in the tech and ride-hail industries, but state officials argue any setbacks reporters experience are not attacks on anyone’s speech.
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
