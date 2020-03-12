Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed

Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, staff and especially, our families, some of whom may have compromised immune systems”, said Mike Jaffe, Interim Executive Director of the MHF. “I have contacted COC and requested that, once it is safe to do so, we will determine another date to hold our walk.

“All of us at the MHF thank our sponsors and participants for their support and understanding and we ask that everyone take all steps necessary to stay safe and healthy.”

Throughout the year, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation helps families in many ways, including providing financial assistance, support services and family outings — aid crucial to families dealing with the emotional and unexpected financial burden of pediatric cancer.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer is a public nonprofit 501(c) (3) foundation serving children and families touched by pediatric cancer in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys. For more information, please contact us at (661) 250-4100 or go to www.mhf.org.