Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs

The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.

The event is a fundraiser that annually chooses to benefit a different nonprofit or nonprofits. Past recipients have included the SCV Food Panty, pet rescue charities, veterans groups and other worthy causes. The 2022 charity selection will be announced soon.

Tickets for the event are $40 for general admission and $75 for VIP.

Chili Cook-off founder Nicole Stinson’s and co-chair Steve Portaro’s have been working year-round, diligently to make the event a success and to benefit nonprofits.

A panel of “celebrity” judges will award prizes to the chili cookers for Best Chili. Attendees of the cook-off are allowed to vote for their favorite chili, the chili receiving the most votes will win first, second or third prize for the People’s Choice Award.

This year’s event will be held at MB2 Entertainment, 21515 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, 91350. Guesta can enjoy bowling, VR headset games, arcade, laser tag, ax throwing, golf simulator, mini golf and go karts.

Beer and wine will be served along with a specialty drink.

Silent and live auctions will be held on the Chili Cook-off app on your phone while you taste, dance and party.

The event will feature live music, dancing and a DJ.

VIPs will receive access to the VIP lounge, early entry at 5 p.m., one drink ticket and VIP hors d’oeuvres, as well as a few other VIP perks.

Registration for chili chefs is now open. Visit SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Chili Cookers to register.

For more information visit 10th SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...